OWINGS MILLS — The Baltimore Ravens coaching staff will remain intact for the time being.
The New York Giants and Cleveland Browns interviewed defensive coordinator Don Martindale and offensive coordinator Greg Roman during their respective head coach searches. More recently, the Philadelphia Eagles requested to speak with quarterbacks coach James Urban and tight ends coach Bobby Engram.
“It looks like our staff is going to stay together,” head coach John Harbaugh said Friday at his season-ending news conference. “Not saying anything couldn't happen. There's always things brewing for a certain period of time. Both of those guys were requested by the Eagles for jobs. We ended up granting both of their requests and gave the Eagles a chance to talk to both of those guys and those guys a chance to talk to the Eagles. Both of those guys pulled out in the last 24 or so hours. They said they weren't interested.”
The Giants hired Patriots assistant Joe Judge as their head coach and the Browns decided on Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.
Urban played a major role in Lamar Jackson's breakout season that has the second-year quarterback as the heavy favorite to be named MVP. Engram's unit, led by Pro Bowler Mark Andrews, was considered one of the deepest and most talented tight end groups in the NFL.
