The Baltimore Ravens agreed Sunday to acquire defensive end Calaius Campbell through a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a report by ESPN.
In return, the Ravens will send a 2020 fifth-round draft pick to Jacksonville. The trade will become official at the start of the new league year Wednesday.
Campbell, 33, has made the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons and provides immediate support for an interior pass rush that was among Baltimore's biggest question marks entering the start of the free agency.
The Ravens took major steps to solidify an uncertain pass rush over the weekend by also placing the franchise tag on outside linebacker Mathew Judon on Friday.
The Jaguars were looking to move on from the five-time Pro Bowler's $15 million salary for the upcoming season. Baltimore is reportedly working to finalize a new two-year deal with Campbell.
General manager Eric DeCosta similarly in October traded a fifth-round draft pick and reserve linebacker Kenny Young to the Los Angeles Rams for Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters, who was also on an expiring contract. The Ravens inked Peters to a long-term deal before the end of the season.
Since entering the NFL in 2008, Campbell has racked up 696 tackles and 88 sacks. He recorded a career-best 14.5 sacks in 2017, his first season with the Jaguars.
Campbell was named NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year for 2019 for his philanthropic efforts.
