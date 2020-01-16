The accolades continue to roll in for the Baltimore Ravens, though they will hardly make up for the heartbreaking ending to the year suffered over the weekend.
The best regular season in team history came to a stunning conclusion Saturday night as the Ravens fell to the Tennessee Titans, 28-12, in the AFC divisional round.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson was named Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year on Wednesday by the Professional Football Writers of America.
On Thursday, the PFWA awarded Coach of the Year to John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman received Assistant Coach of the Year.
Jackson has been the frontrunner to win NFL MVP throughout the second half of the season. His 1,206 rushing yards were the most ever by an NFL quarterback and he led the league with 36 touchdown passes despite sitting out the final week.
The PFWA and Associated Press have named the same MVP every year since 2004. Jackson is the heavy favorite to receive that honor, too.
In his second season, the Ravens’ quarterback was named first-team All Pro by the AP and was the leading vote-getter on the Pro Bowl ballot.
Harbaugh receives the Coach of the Year award for the first time after leading Baltimore to an NFL-best 14-2 regular-season record. Roman takes home the Assistant Coach of the Year honor in his first season as Ravens’ offensive coordinator.
Roman is credited with developing a new offense over the offseason tailored to Jackson’s unique skillset. The Ravens set franchise records for points, yards and touchdowns scored in 2019. Their 3,296 team rushing yards set an NFL record that had been held by the 1978 New England Patriots. Baltimore became the first team in league history to average at least 200 yards passing and 200 yards rushing per game for an entire season and outscored every other team in 2019.
General manager Eric DeCosta had a strong case for the Executive of the Year award, which ultimately went to San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch.
The NFL will announce the Associated Press awards on Feb. 1, the night before the Super Bowl.
Right tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who was initially named a first-alternate, was added to the Pro Bowl roster on Wednesday, becoming the Ravens’ 13th selection. Cornerback Marcus Peters, a first-team All Pro, said he will not participate in the annual all-star game. Steelers cornerback Joe Haden will replace him on the AFC roster.
Follow Sean Grogan on Twitter: @Sean_CecilWhig
