OWINGS MILLS — For a fleeting moment, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Onwuasor believed Terrell Suggs was back in purple and black — and driving owner Steve Bisciotti’s personalized golf cart across the manicured grass during Thursday’s training camp opener at the Under Armour Performance Center.
Suggs, the former cornerstone of the Ravens defense, who departed for the Arizona Cardinals in the offseason after 16 years with Baltimore, made a habit of hijacking Bisciott’s ride for a quick trip across the facility’s practice fields.
“I looked over and saw a golf cart, and I thought it was him driving the cart, but I had to snap back into it,” laughed Onwuasor, who realized it was defensive tackle Brandon Williams who had filled the role as driver. “It was ‘Big Baby’ on the cart.”
Suggs is the most recognizable from a notable list of former Ravens defenders who left to play for other organizations following last year’s trip to the postseason. Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle moved on after three seasons with the Ravens and pass rusher Za’Darius Smith signed a lucrative free agent deal with the Green Bay Packers.
At the heart of the defense, Onwuasor, last year’s No. 2 linebacker and a former undrafted free agent, enters camp as the heir apparent for Pro Bowler C.J. Mosley, who inked a five year, $85 million deal with the New York Jets after five seasons with Baltimore.
“A lot of people are stepping up and stepping forward,” Onwuasor said. “One thing we do is communicate. We talk about everything: moving pieces, players, moving around and doing different things. We talk about that, and what we’re trying to do and build here is more leadership. If we can count on each other, I feel like that could get us going, instead of one person trying to fire everybody up. If everybody is motivated, I think we could catch a quick spark like that as well.”
Mosley produced the defining play in last year’s run to the postseason, producing a game-sealing interception in the final seconds of the regular-season finale to put the Ravens in the playoffs for the first time since his rookie year in 2014.
Onwuasor had his own signature moment the week prior, punching the ball loose and setting up a 62-yard return for a touchdown to clinch a must-win road game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16.
The effort helped secure the fourth-year linebacker AFC Player of the Week honors.
“C.J. is more [about] confidence, leadership on and off the field, determined to get the job done, and just try to take over the game,” Onwuasor said. “That’s one thing I want to kind of emulate in my game, is just take over the game and try to be a leader.”
Matthew Judon, who the Ravens drafted in the fifth round the same year they signed Onwuasor, arrived at camp Thursday as the team’s top pass rushing option following the loss of Suggs and Smith. Many members of the defensive huddle are expected to lean on the two fourth-year players, who suddenly find themselves as leaders on a unit that ranked No. 1 in the NFL a year ago.
“Today was our real first day. I’m going to lead by example, and if we need a vocal leader, I can be that, too, but I’m just going to be me. I’m just going to lead by doing what I’ve been doing for the last three years, and then hopefully, it works for our team,” Judon said Thursday. “It really doesn’t matter who we lose. We just have to come out and get sacks, get stops, be a dominant defense to do what we want to do this year. Those were some key guys that we had last year, but we’re going to have some guys that step up this year, like everybody does.”
Prior to Onwuasor and Mosley, Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis manned the middle of the Ravens defense.
“It’s a reputation that we have to stand by of being tough and mean. When you step on that grass, you want to put fear in the opponents’ eyes, and let them know that we’re not the ones to play with. And, I think we have to keep that legacy going of just being tough and physical,” Onwuasor said. “It means a lot just stepping into that MIKE position. Those guys, watching him and then watching C.J., now it’s just going to trickle down to us. So, now we just have to keep that same energy.”
Whether that means jumping in the owner's golf cart remains to be seen.
"Just those types of moments, you start having a little bit of flashback, but you have to kind of get over it and step up into the new role," Onwuasor said.
Follow Jordan Schatz on Twitter: @Jordan_Whig
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.