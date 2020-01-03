OWINGS MILLS — It would be a shock if Lamar Jackson does not hear his name called in a couple of weeks when the NFL's Most Valuable Player award is presented.
On Friday, to the surprise of absolutely nobody, the second-year quarterback was awarded the Ravens' team MVP, as voted upon by local media covering the team. Jackson was a unanimous selection, according for WNST's Luke Jones, who presented the honor.
“Thank you guys for electing me. There's a lot of great guys on our team. Anyone could have been MVP,” he said. “Everyone is MVP, because without them, there is no me. Thank the coaching staff, you guys, my teammates. It's a team award.”
Jackson was also named The Associated Press All-Pro first-team quarterback, announced Friday afternoon. The Ravens had a league-high five first-team selections.
Jackson has taken the league by storm in his first full season as Baltimore's starter. He threw for 3,127 yards and ran for 1,206 – an NFL record for a quarterback. Jackson threw a league-best 36 touchdown passes and only six interceptions, scored seven rushing touchdowns, completed better than 66 percent of his passes and posted a quarterback rating of 113.3.
Deferring MVP talk has become a weekly responsibility for Jackson over the second half of the season. He accepted the team award in his familiar humble manner.
Second-year right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. received the Media Good Guy award on Friday. The award is presented to the player who goes out of his way to make the job of media members easier. Brown is a consistent presence in the team's locker room during the week and always willing to grant an interview.
“I would say it's probably coincidence. I don't have nothing to hide from you guys. I ain't going to run away. Whether we win or lose, I'm just me. At the end of the day, football is football. But as a person, I'm me and I've got nothing to hide,” Brown said, before referencing his father, Orlando Brown Sr., who played for the Ravens from 1996-98 and again from 2003-05. “I would definitely say it's something my mom and my dad spoke to me about a lot growing up. I feel like my dad wasn't really too good with the media, just because he wasn't exposed to a lot of stuff at a young age. He made sure that I was, and at the University of Oklahoma, they made sure that we were, too. They put us through a bunch of different type of gauntlets with a bunch of different media members from the point when we get there as freshmen.”
