BALTIMORE — The chants started after Lamar Jackson battled his way into the end zone on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line in the closing minutes.
“M-V-P!”
Jackson's second rushing touchdown of the night had just sealed Baltimore's 37-20 win over the New England Patriots before a national television audience on Sunday Night Football and 71,157 fans inside of an electric M&T Bank Stadium.
The 22-year-old signal caller delivered in the biggest test of the season to date. Against the undefeated New England Patriots, the Ravens never trailed. The defending Super Bowl champions boasted a defense playing at an historic level that proved no match for Baltimore's second-year quarterback.
“Here’s a guy that, I’ve said it many times, he has a very high football IQ. He also understands the moment. He has poise,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. “It just goes to the way he thinks and the way his mind works. He has an amazing ability to take a lot of factors, a lot of things – play clock, play call, personnel, formation, defense that presents, whatever changes that have to made – and just process all of that in that kind of a moment, which is what makes the position at quarterback so difficult. That’s why Tom Brady is so good at it, too. Lamar does it his way, but Lamar does it as well as anybody. He did a great job tonight, and the whole world saw it.”
Harbaugh offering some high praise for Lamar Jackson: pic.twitter.com/8vMGlipdVr— Sean Grogan (@Sean_CecilWhig) November 4, 2019
New England allowed 61 total points over its first eight games. Opponents averaged 7.625 points per game against the Patriots. The Ravens scored more than five times that figure.
New England's defense allowed four touchdowns total in its first eight games. That's how many Baltimore's offense scored against the Patriots Sunday night.
New England was allowing only 85 yards rushing per game. The Ravens rumbled for 210 yards on the ground.
Running back Mark Ingram led with 115 yards rushing. Jackson added 61 on 16 attempts.
“Man, Lamar is the dude. He is that man. There is no moment that is too big for him,” Ingram said. “We have all the confidence in him. He thrives on not letting his teammates down, he makes the plays that are necessary to win. I feel like he is going to continue to improve and eventually be the best.”
Jackson completed 17-of-23 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown without an interception for a rating of 107.7. Brady, 20 years Jackson's elder, finished with an 80.4 rating, going 30-of-46 for 285 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.
“I’m trying to win versus anybody I play. I don’t really dwell on one player,” Jackson answered when asked if it meant anything extra to beat Brady. “That’s still the ‘G.O.A.T.’ Nothing changes that. I’m happy to get the win, of course, and especially at M&T Bank Stadium. It’s pretty cool, but I don’t really care because it’s against Tom Brady. I just want to win.”
He didn't care about the chants he heard declaring him the NFL's Most Valuable Player, either.
“We’ve got a lot of season left to play. We’re worried about the next game. I don’t really care about that,” he said. “I appreciate it, but like I said before, I want something better than that.”
Lamar Jackson brushes aside the MVP chants in the stadium tonight: pic.twitter.com/dNrCIwzyX0— Sean Grogan (@Sean_CecilWhig) November 4, 2019
Midway through its season, Baltimore (6-2) holds a two-game lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. The Ravens would be the AFC's second seed behind only New England (8-1) in the playoffs started tomorrow.
Sunday's win over the first-place Patriots solidified Baltimore's standing among the elite teams in the conference and entire NFL.
Jackson led the Ravens on an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive immediately following the opening kickoff. He went 4-for-4 passing for 41 yards and ran three times for 13 yards on the series. The Patriots had not allowed any opening-drive points yet this year and they had allowed seven total first-quarter points. Baltimore led 10-0 after the first.
Less than a minute into the second quarter, the Ravens' lead grew to 17-0 as running back Gus Edwards ran 12 yards into the end zone.
Just at it seemed Baltimore was poised to blow the defending champions out of the building, a pair of critical mistakes let the Patriots back into the game. Cyrus Jones' muffed punt gave New England the ball at the Baltimore 20. Four plays later, Brady hit newly-acquired wide receiver Mohamed Sanu for a four-yard touchdown. Later in the second quarter, a fumble by running back Mark Ingram allowed the Patriots to begin another drive inside the red zone.
The defense held tough to force a field goal.
Brady eventually found his usual form, guiding New England 81 yards in 1:35 to set up another field goal before the end of the first half. The Ravens' 17-point lead had dissipated into a 17-13 advantage by halftime.
The defense continued to be tested by the Patriots' hurry-up offense in the third quarter, but for a second-straight game, cornerback Marlon Humphrey scooped a loose ball and returned it to the end zone. Linebacker Patrick Onwuasor punched the football out of the hands of wide receiver Julian Edelman, and Humphrey returned his fumble recovery 70 yards for a touchdown.
New England answered with a 75-yard touchdown drive to again pull within four, 24-20, with 8:03 to play in the third.
“Here they come roaring back, and we make a couple mistakes. We put the ball on the ground a couple of times, and it happens sometimes. They made some mistakes, too. It was that kind of a football game,” Harbaugh said. “They did a really good job with the no-huddle stuff. It’s tough. Nobody operates that better than Tom Brady. They’re a force and get you tired a little bit and all of that sort of stuff. I just felt like our guys kept their composure. We got a couple stops, forced a couple field goals through all of that, was big, too. So, the composure of a young football team in this setting in that situation against that team was pretty impressive.”
While the Patriots picked the tempo up to get back into the game, Baltimore again pulled away by slowing things down. The Ravens answered New England's 75-yard drive with an 81-yard march over 8:09. On the drive, Jackson hit tight end Mark Andrews for 18 yards on third-and-5, wide receiver Willie Snead IV for a seven-yard gain on fourth-and-4 and tight end Nick Boyle for a five-yard touchdown – the first of Boyle's career.
“That's our MVP and that's the league MVP. There's no doubt about it,” Andrews said. “He's just special. It's just fun to be able to play with him.”
The Ravens had another 14-play drive in them, lasting more than nine minutes and leading to Jackson's second rushing touchdown and chants of “M-V-P!”
“I’m right with the crowd. I mean that. This man is the MVP. I’m right behind him,” safety Earl Thomas said. “He makes my job easier, and when you finish the game like that, it’s just a sigh of relief again for us on defense.”
Follow Sean Grogan on Twitter: @Sean_CecilWhig
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.