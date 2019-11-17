BALTIMORE — From the start of the the second quarter through the closing minutes of the third, not one of Lamar Jackson's passes touched the ground.
The Ravens' quarterback completed 13 passes in a row after a 1-for-6 first quarter. His fifth-straight completion was a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Seth Roberts in the back of the end zone. Number seven went 18 yards to tight end Mark Andrews for a score over the middle. The 10th was a 25-yard touchdown to running Mark Ingram out of the backfield.
Jackson completed 17-of-24 passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns before an early exit from Baltimore's 41-7 rout of the visiting Houston Texans Sunday. Over the game's final three quarters, he completed 16 of his last 18 throws for 202 yards. A quarter of those completions ended in the end zone.
Jackson became the first Ravens' quarterback to throw at least four touchdown passes multiple times in a single season. He tossed five during the Week 1 win in Miami.
“That's a good stat. I like that stat. I'd rather throw them than run them, like I said before, since I'm a running back,” Jackson joked. “We’re just going to keep doing [it] each and every week, keep building. It’s a brotherhood going on here. We’re just feeling great right now.”
The great feeling comes from a six-game win streak that now includes wins over three teams considered to be among the NFL's best – the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and Texans.
Roberts' touchdown was his first of the season and capped a 10-play, 90-yard drive with 9:17 left in the first half. Later in the second quarter, he hit Andrews for his sixth of the year.
Both of Jackson's second-half touchdown passes were to Ingram – for 25 yards in the third quarter and 12 yards in the fourth.
A week earlier, Jackson posted his second perfect passer rating of the season during the Ravens' dismantling of the Cincinnati Bengals, but his 47-yard touchdown run in which he made seemingly the entire defense miss stole the show.
Once again, his four touchdown passes took a backseat to yet another ridiculous run as he dashed for a gain of 39 yards early in the third quarter with the Ravens leading 21-0. Jackson first evaded linebacker Whitney Mercilus, who had the quarterback wrapped up in the backfield for a should-be sack. Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu closed his near the line of scrimmage, but Jackson was too fast. Next, safety Tashaun Gipson Jr. tried to make the tackle, but was juked out of his cleats. Cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. and defensive end Brandon Dunn then collided with one another behind Jackson. Finally, safety Justin Reid delivered the hit that brought Jackson down at the Houston 20-yard line.
“It was incredible. I've never seen one quite like it, except for last week,” head coach John Harbaugh joked. “We know what he's capable of, all our players do, but he made some great plays.
Ingram, before offering Jackson a spirited introduction to the podium, said he told the quarterback he needs to get down instead of ending the play with a hard hit.
“He keeps just one-upping himself each week. It should have been a loss, and he made one guy miss, cuts back on another, trucks another. I’m telling him after the play, ‘Look, this one, I’m good with everything, but that last one, I got to have you get down,” Ingram said. “He’s just a special player. He’s going to only to improve, only continue to get better. He’s learning every week, getting better.”
Jackson rushed for 86 yards, becoming the first NFL quarterback to reach 60 yards rushing in seven straight games. The previous record of six was held by Michael Vick. The second-year quarterback also joined Randall Cunningham as the only two players to rush for at least 85 yards, throw four touchdown passes and post a passer rating over 130 in a single game.
Chants of “M-V-P” are becoming regular inside M&T Bank Stadium. Before Jackson spoke to reporters, he was introduced by Ingram as “The man, the myth, the legend, the MVP frontrunner.”
“I'm all about winning,” Jackson said. “I'm glad [Ingram] feels that way, but I'm trying to get something even more. Y'all can talk about that.”
Follow Sean Grogan on Twitter: @Sean_CecilWhig
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.