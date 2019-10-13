BALTIMORE — Any excitement generated by pregame pageantries was quickly drained from M&T Bank Stadium as Bengals kick returner Brandon Wilson ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown.
Only 12 seconds in, the Ravens trailed 7-0.
“The offense had been looking forward to getting the ball at the start, so we might as well just consider that getting the ball at the start of the game,” Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda joked later.
Baltimore answered immediately with a 75-yard touchdown drive that quarterback Lamar Jackson capped with a 21-yard touchdown run. He rushed for a 39-yard gain on the Ravens' second offensive play from scrimmage to regain the crowd's energy four plays prior.
Jackson became the first quarterback of the Super Bowl era to pass for 200 yards and rush for 150 in a game Sunday as he led the Ravens to a 23-17 AFC North win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
“They just told me about it. It's cool, I guess,” Jackson said, predictably downplaying the individual record. “I'm trying to win.
He set a career high with 152 yards rushing. The total was the third most a quarterback has rushed for in NFL history. The top two single-game marks belong to Michael Vick. Jackson threw for 236 yards while completing 21-of-33 attempts.
“It does mean something. To me, it does. Lamar, to his credit, is all about winning the game,” Harbaugh said of Jackson accomplishing a feat no other quarterback has. “Really, the point is, that's what it took to win the game. We needed him to run the ball like that to win the game. That was a necessity in the game, the way they played us … Setting records and things like that, it's not really what you think about now, but some day it'll mean something to him. I'm proud of him.”
Jackson became only the second quarterback in NFL history to eclipse 100 yards rushing in a first half. Vick accomplished it in 2006.
“To have the guy you grew up watching all the time doing all this spectacular stuff, to have my named mentioned with his is pretty cool,” Jackson said.
Entering Sunday's game, Cincinnati ranked 31st in run defense, allowing 167.6 rushing yards per game. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman told Jackson early in the week that the quarterback would have his own number called frequently.
“Early in the week, 'G-Ro' told me I'd have to be running a lot this game,” Jackson said. “We watched film on them and they gave us the looks, and we got out here and it was the same result."
Jackson was able consistently able to get outside against the Bengals, a team with well-known struggles to set the edge. In open space, the electric quarterback is faster than most defenders with an uncanny ability to stop on a dime or change direction.
“Special, man. That's the only way to describe him, is special,” tight end Mark Andrews said. “He does everything. He makes everything else look good. It's so hard for defenses to game plan for a guy like him that it makes our jobs easier. He's grown each and every week, each and every game. It's exciting to be able to play with a guy like that.”
As a team, Baltimore recorded 269 yards rushing and 497 yards of total offense. The Ravens followed the formula that worked down the stretch last season as they fought their way to an unlikely playoff berth – controlling the clock by running the ball. Baltimore possessed the football for 39:42, compared to 20:18 for the Bengals.
The Ravens two touchdown drives Sunday came on the first two possessions of the game. The first – a six-play, 75-yard drive – consisted of 60 yards rushing and four yards passing by Jackson. His 21-yard touchdown run required him to lower his shoulder and dive for the pylon.
“When you're that close, I'm thinking I'm going to score,” he said. “I just had to tuck my shoulder and get in the end zone.”
The next possession was a 10-play, 66-yard touchdown drive in which Jackson threw for 54 yards and rushed for 22 (the Ravens received a 10-yard penalty on the series).
For the game, Jackson accounted for 388 of Baltimore's 497 yards.
“I did pretty good,” he said. “I did what it took to get the victory. Pretty cool with it.”
