OWINGS MILLS — Head coach John Harbaugh knows who the starting left guard will be when the Baltimore Ravens open the season Sunday in Miami, but he isn't saying.
“We’ve decided. We have our starting lineup all set up, but we’re not going to share that information,” he said Monday. “Why would we? What would be the advantage for us to do that?”
The competition for the starting position was the most wide-open battle of the preseason. Two contenders – Alex Lewis and Jermaine Eluemunor – were traded during training camp.
Rookie Ben Powers started the final preseason game at left guard. James Hurst and Bradley Bozeman remain in the mix to start there, as does undrafted rookie Patrick Mekari.
Marquise Brown, Robert Griffin III are 'full-go'
The Ravens brought first-round draft pick Marquise Brown along slowly as the rookie wide receiver recovered from Lisfranc surgery.
Brown debuted in the team's third preseason game. He was deep to return two punts in the fourth, but did not play any offensive snaps.
“He is full-go,” Harbaugh said. “He’s a rookie. He hasn’t had a lot of reps. He’s going to have to get up to speed quickly. We’ll have to be vigilant in what we ask him to do, things that he can do well. It’ll be a challenge for them, too, to cover him. He’s really fast. He has great hands.”
Backup quarterback Robert Griffin III did not play in any of the Ravens' four preseason games after fracturing the thumb on his throwing hand early in training camp. Harbaugh believes he will be ready to go Sunday if called upon.
“My understanding is that he’s cleared,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll practice on Wednesday, and I expect him to be out there full-go.”
Kenneth Dixon to be waived with injury settlement
Harbaugh announced Monday that fourth-year running back Kenneth Dixon has a fracture in his knee. Dixon was placed on injured reserve during Saturday's roster cut down, a move that surprised many. He had played most of the Ravens' final preseason game on Thursday.
“He’s hurt,” Harbaugh said. “He has a fractured knee. That’s not to say he would have necessarily made the team. It would have been based on how he played. He’s on IR. He’ll be released injured, so Kenny will be moving on.”
Dixon has struggled to remain healthy during his time in Baltimore, missing the entire 2017 season and only seeing action in 18 career games.
