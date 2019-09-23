OWINGS MILLS — Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was defiant in his defense of his risky decision making during Baltimore's 33-28 loss to the Chiefs.
“We don't play scared,” he said Sunday in Kansas City.
The Ravens went for it on fourth down four times against the Chiefs. They attempted three 2-point conversions.
Harbaugh knew Baltimore would need all the points it could get against Kansas City, which entered the game averaging 34 points per game behind league MVP Patrick Mahomes.
“We're standing by our decisions. Our decisions gave us the best chance to win the game, in that particular game,” Harbaugh said Monday. “These are not like league-average choices, these are determined by this game and for this game specifically in that venue. Weather even factors into it. There are a lot of factors that go into it that are mathematically calculated. That's why we did it. It wasn't a field-position game – it was a possession game and making the most of each possession was what counted. That's what we intended to do, and for the most part we did a really good job of it.”
The Ravens were fairly successful on fourth down, converting three of four tries. On the game's opening series, a successful conversion led to a touchdown. Later in the first half, a failed fourth-down attempt gave the Chiefs a short field. Mahomes threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson five plays later.
In response to any criticism over that decision, Harbaugh pointed to later in the game when Baltimore elected to punt and pin Kansas City deep in its own territory. That choice led to an 83-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Mecole Hardman.
“It's not a field-position game against that team – it's a possession game,” Harbaugh said. “The opportunity to maintain possession was more important that 30 or 40 yards of field position against a team that makes big plays.”
The Ravens were much less successful on their 2-point tries, going 0-3 on the day. The one that garnered the most scrutiny came with 12:22 left in the game and Baltimore trailing 30-19. Harbaugh explained that the two points would have given the Ravens the best chance to win the game in regulation. The extra point would have been playing to force overtime.
“A lot of work goes into it. There's a lot of time that goes into it. It's not just made-up stuff,” he said. “A lot of studies have been done and a lot of people use it. It's part of what we do – it's not all of what we do. I have a good understanding of the numbers and how it works. I had a few people in my ear to help with that as well, which was important.”
Traditionalists often bash the growing impact math is having on sports. Old-school football folks believe a coach should make decisions from common sense and his gut.
“The analytics guys will tell you that I don't follow the analytics nearly enough. They'll tell you that I go by my gut way more than I go by the analytics,” Harbaugh said. “The flow of the game, the feel of the game, the situations that you've been in, momentum, all those things are something as a couch you have a real sense for. I'll go against the analytics a lot more than I'll go with it in terms of 50-50 close calls. But in a game like that, those were definitely decisions that gave us the best chance to win.”
Follow Sean Grogan on Twitter: @Sean_CecilWhig
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.