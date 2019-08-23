PHILADELPHIA — Entering his third season with the Baltimore Ravens, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser has felt the pressure to bring the pressure.
Plagued by inconsistent play ever since the Ravens selected him out of University of Houston in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Bowser took the field this summer needing to leave an impression if he intended to cement his spot on the 53-man roster.
With free agency having claimed longtime Ravens pass rusher Terrell Suggs and reigning Ravens sack leader Za’Darius Smith, camp has provided an opening for another sack specialist alongside budding superstar Matthew Judon, returning vetern Pernell McPhee and rookie Jaylon Ferguson.
“Really, my mindset overall has been focusing on me,” said Boswer, 24, who is also in competition for a roster spot along with fellow pass rushers Tim Williams, a 2017 third-round pick, and 26-year-old Shane Ray, a former first-round pick of the Denver Broncos who signed a one-year deal prior to training camp. “There’s always going to be competition each year and all you can do is control what you can control. That’s what I’ve been doing is just studying the playbook, going out there and practicing hard, fixing whatever mistakes I’ve made, and that’s just been my mindset throughout the whole camp.”
His play has caught the eye of head coach John Harbaugh, who praised the third-year linebacker following Thursday’s 26-13 preseason victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
In limited play Thursday, Boswer notched four combined tackles, including two for a loss, one quarterback hurry and one sack as Baltimore earned its 16th straight preseason victory dating back to 2015.
“He was really explosive off the edge and was going against good tackles out there,” said Harbaugh, noting that four of the Eagles’ five projected starting linemen suited up for the exhibition contest at Lincoln Financial Field. “He had some good rushes. We had good pressure on the quarterback.
“Tyus has had a good camp,” he added. “He’s been an explosive pass-rusher pretty much the whole camp. He should be commended for that.”
Cutdown day is Aug. 31, two days after the fourth and final preseason game.
“Just coming out here and make plays, that was my mindset coming into this week. Just going out there and taking that opportunity and taking advantage of it,” Bowser said. “Going out there and doing what I have to do to show the coaches that I can go out there and play.”
