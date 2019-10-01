OWINGS MILLS — Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced the signing of inside linebacker L.J. Fort on Monday.
Fort claims the roster spot opened when Baltimore placed linebacker Otaro Alaka on injured reserve Saturday. He had been released by the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday.
Harbaugh said Fort will be ‘in the mix’ to contribute right away defensively and on special teams.
“He’ll be right in the mix on defense and special teams this week. He’s up there right now working on it, and we’re ready to go with him. We’re excited about that, and that’s where we’re at,” Harbaugh said. “[He is a] good football player. We’ve played against him quite a bit, as you know. He’s played middle linebacker, played the MIKE quite a bit, been a starter for the Steelers on and off, a top-level special teams player. We’re very fortunate that he became available due to the injury situation up there in Philly, and he’s a fit for us, defensively and special teams-wise.”
The Eagles released Fort to add a cornerback after injuries to their secondary. He had played in all four games this season for Philadelphia.
The inside linebacker spent 2015-18 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, making the Ravens’ staff quite familiar with him. He originally signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2012 out of Northern Iowa. In 65 career games, Fort has 48 tackles, including three for loss, and one sack.
Baltimore desperately needed to bolster its linebacker corps following Sunday’s 40-25 loss to the Browns. The Ravens defense has allowed more than 500 yards of total offense in consecutive games for the first time in franchise history.
