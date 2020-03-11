OWINGS MILLS — Ravens coach John Harbaugh noted that the auditorium inside of the Under Armour Performance Center may never have been more full than it was Wednesday morning.
Nearly every seat was occupied as Marshal Yanda announced his retirement from the NFL.
“This is as full as this room has ever been. Even more telling than that is all the ex-players that are back here with their families,” Harbaugh said. “That says it all about the relationships. As a coach, you could never ask for anything beyond what Marshal did and gave.”
Even longtime Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco returned to Baltimore to support Yanda, his teammate of 12 seasons. The list of current and former Ravens in attendance Wednesday included Matt Skura, Ben Powers, Justin Tucker, Sam Koch, Nick Boyle, Chris Wormley, Parker Ehinger, R.J. Prince and Chris Chester.
“I'm humbled and happy that guys took time out of their days to come and be a part of it,” Yanda said.
A third-round draft pick of the Ravens in 2007, Yanda, 35, spent all 13 years of his stellar career in Baltimore. The run included two first-team All-Pro selections, five second-team nods, eight Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring. His 191 career games are the most by an offensive lineman in franchise history.
Yanda, who never overly enjoyed speaking to the media or being the center of attention throughout his career, spent more than 20 minutes reading his prepared remarks.
Despite another trip to the Pro Bowl and anchoring an offensive line that allowed the 2019 Ravens to rush for more yards than any team in NFL history, Yanda spoke of his decision to step away with certainty. As he sat beside Harbaugh, former general manager Ozzie Newsome and current general manager Eric DeCosta, Yanda took pride in knowing that the Ravens' brass would happily welcome his return.
“I've never had as much fun as I had last year in 2019. To be a part of that team was special and being able to walk away from the game on my terms is so meaningful. I'm glad I can do it my way,” he said. “I wanted to be up here with these guys wanting me back, rather than be on the other end of it and saying 'I'm happy you're retiring because you're at the end of your playing potential' and have them happily clapping me out the door. I wanted to end playing well.
“That wasn't just me though, that was the entire team. Being able to run the football last year and being able to get after teams again after all that passing – great. It's getting me excited right now.”
Yanda's decision clearly was not made in recent days. He was strikingly thinner than he was when the season ended two months ago.
Yanda weighed 310 pounds at the time of Baltimore's stunning loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional round. He said he registered about 265 on Wednesday.
“He's still recognizable, but it's crazy how quickly that weight can come off,” Flacco said after the press conference. “A couple of the guys were talking about it before we came in, it's almost more impressive that he was able to keep that weight on for the last 15-20 years. That is a job in itself. I feel kind of good for him that he's able to shed it finally.”
Teammates and opponents alike respected Yanda's fierce competitive spirit and work ethic. Flacco called it “a no-brainer” to return to Owings Mills after a season with the Denver Broncos to show support for a teammate like Yanda.
“He did it the right way,” Flacco said. “It's awesome to see a guy in the place that he is mentally with his family and how he played this game. You can tell he feels really good with how it all went and the decision that he's made. I think the most important thing is being able to see the state of mind that he's in.”
Yanda underwent a pair of surgeries following the 2017 season and admitted the 2018 campaign would have been his last had he suffered another injury. He chose not to push his luck after consecutive healthy years.
“I wanted to get out while I'm healthy, my body feels good. I got to play 13 years and I feel very grateful to be able to do that,” he said. “I always wanted to be here and spend my entire career here. I watched Ray [Lewis] get to do it. 'Sizz' (Terrell Suggs) almost got to do it. I always wanted to be here, it's a great place. I had heard stories from guys who came here from other teams and understood that this place is special and took care of their players and put winning first.”
DeCosta announced that Yanda will be added to the franchise's Ring of Honor inside M&T Bank Stadium. An enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio could follow. Newsome and Harbaugh both advocated for Yanda's candidacy.
“To me, the No. 1 thing will be the steadiness. The steadiness of the effort. The competitiveness. You put on the tape and watch him in games, it's the same way in practice. Every step is right. Every hand placement is right. Every drill, every technique over there with the offensive line is just done to perfection and with a high level of intensity. Then you watch the game, the competition from the beginning of the play to the end of the play against these great players, he's finishing every play and getting after it and winning most of them,” Harbaugh said. “The way he battled and competed, that's so rare. I don't know how he did it at that level. I'll miss that the most.”
Follow Sean Grogan on Twitter: @Sean_CecilWhig
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.