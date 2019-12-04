OWINGS MILLS — Lamar Jackson constantly brushes aside accolades and talk of his MVP candidacy.
The Ravens' ultra-competitive quarterback has a habit of harping on the negatives when dissecting his own performance. He is the definition of a perfectionist.
So when Jackson lost a fumble Sunday during Baltimore's 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers, he was visibly rattled afterward. He apologized to his teammates on the sideline.
Jackson walked in front of the bench, tapped every offensive lineman sitting on it and told each of them them “My fault.”
They all told him not to worry about it.
“We're riding with you regardless,” a teammate is heard reassuring him on a video released by the team. “Don't trip,” somebody else says.
“I got you!”— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2019
“Nah, I got YOU!” @Lj_era8 | @markingram21 | #ProBowlVote
pic.twitter.com/VwLhfoZXUe
Orlando Brown Jr., one of the offensive lineman Jackson apologized to and who quickly brushed the fumble aside, spoke about the exchange Wednesday at the Under Armour Performance Center.
“We just tried to tell him straight up 'It's not your fault.' We all make mistakes,” Brown said. “I've given up sacks this year, guys have gotten beat, guys have fumbled. We understand that it's all about the next play and the next series. Obviously, Lamar puts a lot on himself because he wants to win and he wants to be perfect and he wants to have a perfect game and all those types of things. I think that's just part of what makes him great.”
He continued.
“As a teammate, I respect that. As a friend, I respect that,” Brown said. “But at the end of the day, we all make mistakes. We weren't too concerned, we knew he was going to bounce back.”
Jackson bounced back to lead the game-winning drive – a 12-play, 34-yard possession that ate up the remaining 6:28 of the fourth quarter.
Fumbles plagued Jackson during his rookie year, but this was the first he has lost all season. It was his first turnover since throwing an interception against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 6.
Head coach John Harbaugh said Jackson has improved across the board as a quarterback from his rookie to second year, not just with ball security.
“You can't be a one-area player at quarterback – really at any position, but especially at quarterback. It's the hardest position in sports, I think. The most goes with it physically, mentally, handling situations. All the things the quarterback has to do, we can run the list here, it's almost mind boggling what the quarterback has to deal with,” Harbaugh said Wednesday. “A quarterback has to improve dramatically as a young player in every area in order to go out there and have a chance to be successful. That's what I think Lamar has done the best. I think he's done a great job across the board in improving every part of his game. He deserves a lot of credit.”
Jackson fumbled 13 times in only eight starts during his rookie season, including playoffs. He set an NFL record for consecutive games with a fumble in a single season when he put the ball on the ground in nine straight contests.
While Harbaugh did not pinpoint a single area Jackson improved the most from year one to two, ball security has to be toward the top of the list. His first lost fumble of 2019 clearly struck a nerve.
“I was mad since the fumble. I was mad the whole time,” Jackson said at the post-game podium. “I felt I put our defense back out there, and that was a great offense who they were going against. I didn’t want to give [49ers quarterback] Jimmy [Garoppolo] back the ball. I was hot. We didn’t score.”
