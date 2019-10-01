OWINGS MILLS — While the rest of the Ravens defense displayed one of the worse performances in franchise history, cornerback Marlon Humphrey played a commendable game against the Cleveland Browns.
Humphrey shadowed star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. throughout most of the afternoon and held him without a catch through the game’s first three quarters. Beckham finished with only two catches for 20 yards as Cleveland toppled the Ravens, 40-25.
It was apparent that Humphrey had gotten under the wideout’s skin with his blanketing coverage. Late in the third quarter, the two were involved in a heated altercation in which Beckham appeared to throw a punch before Humphrey pinned him to the ground and seemed to choke the wide receiver.
Both players received unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and their coaches expressed disagreement that the opposing player had not been ejected.
On Monday, Harbaugh’s thoughts on the exchange had shifted to avoiding a penalty.
“I don’t know about an ejection. I just try to focus on what I’m going to say to our player in that situation, because you can’t control the way the officials see it. I’m not exactly sure why [Humphrey] got the foul, but I’m sure they’ll tell us what they thought they saw,” Harbaugh said. “Based on the close up, the footage that we had, [Humphrey] pinned him [Beckham Jr.] on the ground after about three or four things happened. And I don’t want to alleviate him from any responsibility, because we can’t get flags in that situation.
“I think they already called a foul on OBJ. So, let’s walk away from that, and let’s take our 15 yards, and let’s move on. Take that profit. Marlon played a really good game against him. Beckham played a really good game, and it was a great battle between those two guys. Tempers flared right there. I just don’t want the penalty … Marlon understands that. Marlon already said that. He knows that. He’s a smart player, and that’s the way I expect all of our guys to play. Let them get the penalties; we’ll take the profit.”
Humphrey said Sunday he apologized to Beckham after the game.
“I ran into him after the game and apologized,” he said. “It’s not really the brand of football that I want to represent. The whistle blows, and it’s got to be over with. I got my team a flag. It’s never good when you get your team a flag.”
Follow Sean Grogan on
Twitter: @Sean_CecilWhig
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.