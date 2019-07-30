The Baltimore Ravens treated fans to a bit of encouraging news Tuesday afternoon.
First-round draft pick Marquise Brown has passed his physical and is cleared to practice. He passed his conditioning test prior to the start of training camp but has remained on the non-football injury list.
WR Hollywood Brown has passed his physical. 😈 pic.twitter.com/XTvC4ou2KO— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 30, 2019
The Ravens made the burner the first wide receiver drafted when they chose him 25th overall pick in April despite a foot injury that kept him from working out at the NFL Scouting Combine. Brown, 22, underwent surgery for a Lisfranc injury following last college football season.
The Ravens played it safe and took their time bringing Brown along. The rookie occasionally ran sprints by himself on the field since camp began Thursdayl
'Hollywood' Brown earned first-team All-American honors last year after scoring 10 touchdowns and recording 1,318 yards receiving at Oklahoma. The 5-foot-9, 170-pounder was considered the fast player available in last year's draft and expects to be a pivotal piece to the Ravens' new offense built around second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Brown was the first of two wide receivers selected by the Ravens in the draft. Baltimore chose Notre Dame's Miles Boykin in the third round, and the rookie has been one of the offensive standouts early in camp.
The Ravens had the day off Tuesday and Brown could be on the field as early as Wednesday when they return to practice.
“That man, he was exciting to watch in college, and he’s going to be exciting on the field,” fellow wide receiver Chris Moore said Monday in anticipation of Brown's return. “With somebody like that on the field, it helps everybody else. It spreads out the field; it makes everybody else get open. It’s going to be exciting to have him out there.”
Follow Sean Grogan on Twitter: @Sean_CecilWhig
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.