PERRYVILLE — Motorists crossing the U.S. 40 Hatem Bridge will have just three toll lanes to choose from after the Maryland Transportation Authority closed one lane and its associated booth in preparation to implement cashless tolls in October.
In the meantime, drivers paying with cash will still be able to use the remaining cash toll lane, and E-ZPass is accepted in all three open toll lanes at the Hatem Bridge toll plaza, the MDTA reported.
Weather permitting, the toll booth closure will be completed by the morning of Thursday, Aug. 8., according to the MDTA.
Once cashless tolling is implemented, drivers will either have to display their E-ZPass device while going through affected toll lanes, or they will be billed by mail via a camera system that will record their vehicle’s license plate. Drivers who are billed for the toll violation will have to pay a rate 150% more than those who pay using E-ZPass.
At the John F. Kennedy Memorial Highway (Interstate 95), Bay Bridge (U.S. Route 50/301), and Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge (U.S. Route 301), crews will permanently remove traffic lights on the island behind each toll booth, replace customer feedback signs behind each toll booth, and will install new overhead signage after all toll lanes are converted, the MDTA reported.
Also at those locations, instead of flashing yellow for dedicated E-ZPass lanes, overhead lights will show green for open lanes and red for closed lanes. Overhead signs will continue to indicate which lanes are E-ZPass-only lanes versus lanes also accepting cash, according to the MDTA.
The MDTA has also begun replacing existing toll-lane systems at the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel (Interstate 895), the Fort McHenry Tunnel (I-95), and the Francis Scott Key Bridge (Interstate 695). Crews closed two toll lanes and the associated booths at the I-695 Key Bridge toll plaza on both the Inner and Outer Loops on July 15 in preparation for the implementation of cashless tolls, according to the MDTA.
