The Elkton football program lost a member of its family with the passing of Ed Brown on Wednesday.
Brown was an assistant coach for the Golden Elks junior varsity team, but according to varsity head coach Matt Feeney, that title alone would not do justice to his significance to the program.
“He handled a lot of responsibilities beyond just being a football coach,” Feeney said. “He was always there early to open up the locker room, help guys with equipment, sometimes bring food for some guys.”
Feeney said every person he has spoken to about Brown has offered similar thoughts.
“There’s been an outpouring of condolences and everyone that has an opinion has shared that he’s just a guy of the highest character – everything about him,” Feeney said. “The first thing they’d say is he’d give the shirt off his back. That’s who he was – just really a loyal man with a passion for kids.”
Every football player has unique strengths and weaknesses. When Elkton’s coaching staff would discuss certain players, Brown was always the one to find the positives.
“He saw the best in every kid and was just a real positive force,” Feeney said. “There’s times where you start talking football, you’re pointing out the strength and weaknesses of players and trying to get them on the field, Coach Brown was always the one to find the positives.
“I can truly say that in the last years he’s had an indelible impact on me in terms of just being a man and how to carry yourself day to day. I’m at a loss for words.”
On Friday nights, Brown helped coach the varsity team from the booth. Throughout the entire offseason, he was an instrumental part of the conditioning program.
“He was really involved in our weight room program,” Feeney said. “He was the guy that was pretty much there everyday, was really great with training the kids and working with them – helping them to get stronger. He was a very strong guy, a great weight room presence for us.”
Brown was in his second year working with the high school program, but his relationship with Feeney went back almost a decade to when Feeney coached his son, Ian Brown, in youth football.
“He was a presence on the sideline and somebody I got to know well,” Feeney said. “He was just a really great guy in terms of supporting the youth program.”
Ian is now a sophomore at Elkton and a defensive starter on the varsity football team.
“He’s a real quality student-athlete,” Feeney said.
The Elkton JV team played Havre de Grace Thursday, just one day after Brown’s death, and won 28-0.
“It was really great. The emotions were high, they were energized,” Feeney said. “The mantra was ‘Let’s play for Coach Brown.’”
The varsity squad hosts the Warriors Friday. When they take the field, their helmets will feature decals reading Brown’s initials. Feeney credited the high school’s technology department for creating the small tributes so quickly.
“They nailed it, they look great,” he said. “The kids appreciated it, Ian appreciated it.”
The gesture is a small one compared to the coach’s impact.
“We can’t do enough for his family,” Feeney said. “We’ll never be able to give back to them what Coach Brown gave to our program and our community. We’re just going to keep playing in his honor.”
