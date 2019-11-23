ELKTON — All that matters is how you finish.
Elkton followed that advice to the letter on Friday night, advancing to the 2A state semifinals for the second straight year with a 47-14 win over visiting Liberty.
The game was still up for grabs late in the second quarter when the Lions tied it at 14-all, but the Golden Elks held them scoreless the rest of the way to improve to a perfect 12-0 on the season.
“The score is not indicative of the quality of football team that’s over there,” Elks head coach Matt Feeney said. “They’re just tough and well coached. We had some big plays and that was difference.”
Elkton quarterback Nolan Null finished 12-of-21 for 303 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Senior Trevin Ewing provided most of that damage with five catches for a mind-blowing 225 yards and three scores.
“I'm just trying to make plays for my team,” Ewing said. “It feels great to be a part of a great team like this. Just being able to stand out and make plays is big. I'm just trying to build off of that every game. Just trying to use what I did in the last game and use it in the next one.”
On the other side of the ball, Liberty (8-4) gained more yards than any other team Elkton faced this season. Senior wide receiver Michael Spitz and sophomore running back Tommy Nelson each eclipsed the 100-yard mark with a combination of runs and catches, adding a touchdown as well.
The Lions roared early, stuffing Elkton’s running game, while Nelson put them ahead halfway through the first quarter with a 46-yard touchdown run. Liberty had a chance to run the scoreboard up early, recovering an on-side kick and grabbing an interception on back-to-back drives, but the Elks’ defense responded, forcing a turnover-on-downs and a punt.
The hosts shook off the rust and scored on consecutive drives in the second quarter for their first lead, 14-7. They returned to their big-play ways on the second touchdown, as Null threw a short pass left to Ewing, who then dashed down the sideline 45 yards to the house.
“It wasn't really tough because we knew we were going to get it,” Ewing said about playing from behind. “Somehow, some way we were going to find a way to score, find a way to get it going. We just believed and kept the faith.”
The Lions quickly tied the game with their own big play, as quarterback Nate Kent found Spitz down the middle. Spitz bobbled the ball momentarily, but then secured it and took off for a 68-yard score.
Liberty tried an on-side kick again, but this time Elkton recovered it at midfield. Null capped a seven-play drive with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Mike Vass, putting the Elks in front to stay.
Elkton received the second-half kickoff, and as Feeney stressed during halftime, the offense made an immediate statement. On the Elks’ first play from their own 30, Null found Ewing in the slot and the receiver was off to the races again for a 70-yard score.
“We’re going to get the ball, we’re going to go right down the field and score, and we’re going to put them behind two scores and make them do things that they’re not comfortable doing,” Feeney said. “That was the game plan and we made some defensive adjustments. To hold this team to 14 points is incredible considering the wins they’ve had this season.”
With momentum now firmly on their side, the Elks piled the points on. That included Ewing’s final long score, a 76-yard, one-on-one deep ball that he hauled in over his shoulder.
“You get a Trevin Ewing very rarely,” Feeney said. “When you get him, put him into a position to make plays, stand back and watch the show.”
Elkton senior Tashawn Watters found open holes in the line after a frustrating first quarter. He carried the ball 21 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
The Elks will host their final game next week against Middletown. There are potentially two games left of the long season, and Feeney knows his players won’t be satisfied until they raise the state championship trophy.
“This team is a family and they’ve got only one thing on their minds,” he said. “Middletown is a tough test, but we’ll prepare like we always do.”
