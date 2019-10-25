ELKTON — Bel Air handed Elkton one of just two losses last season, but the Golden Elks got even in a major way Friday night.
With a Homecoming crowd cheering them on, the Elks tamed the Bobcats with a blowout, 56-12 victory, improving to 8-0 on the season.
Elkton struggled a little against C. Milton Wright last week, but it controlled this contest from the beginning. The hosts racked up 28 points in the first quarter and led 49-0 at the half.
“We have the energy of Homecoming and that's always exciting for the guys, and for our seniors, it's their last one," Elks head coach Matt Feeney said. "They just wanted to come out and perform like they can. They dominated and I'm proud of them."
Everyone got in on the act for Elkton, as the defense scored three touchdowns, and special teams added one in the third quarter with Trevin Ewing’s 96-yard sprint down the right sideline.
The Elks opened the game with their most methodical drive, traveling 72 yards in 15 plays. They converted on fourth down twice, and quarterback Nolan Null capped it with a 10-yard touchdown throw to Mike Vass.
Null threw his only interception on the next drive, but two plays later, the defense deflected a lateral pass by Brendan Purtell. Ian Brown scooped the ball up and ran it into the end zone from the Bobcat 20-yard line.
After another three-and-out by Bel Air (3-5), Null and Vass connected for their second touchdown, this time for 52 yards, to make it 21-0.
As the first quarter ticked to its conclusion, Ronan DePaul was the recipient of another deflected pass, and he ran it into the end zone from the 15. Jake Bosler kicked the fourth of his eight extra points to give Elkton a 28-0 lead.
"Bel Air, they like to establish the run game against you, so we figured we're going to try and make them throw the ball against us, and when they did we took advantage," Feeney said. "We sniffed out their screen game pretty good. For the most part, we stayed with the game plan. With a Wing-T team you've got to play assignment football, and that's what we did."
Running back Tashawn Watters took over for the Elks on their next drive, pulling off a 53-yard run. After a holding penalty, he zigzagged his way to the house for a 35-yard touchdown. The senior finished with 114 rushing yards on just six carries.
"I'm confident in my ability to make the secondary miss when I have them one-on-one," he said. "I see lanes and I just blow through them."
John Rhodan ran his interception back 70 yards for Elkton's second pick-6, closing the first-half scoring barrage.
The beleaguered Bobcats didn't get a first down until they were already behind 35-0. They showed signs of life in the second half, as Purtell threw a pair of touchdowns against a running clock.
Null went 6-of-11 passing for Elkton with 150 yards, three touchdowns and one pick. He spread it around, finding five different receivers.
While the Elks enjoyed putting on a Homecoming show for the crowd, their biggest test of the season awaits next week against Harford Tech.
"You've got two 8-0 football teams, and they're 8-0 for a reason," Feeney said. "They've been dominating their games, they're beating the same guys we're beating, so it should be a really tough game and there's a lot on the line."
Watters liked his team's chances, as he mentioned the group's tough resolve.
"I think we have a really special team this year," he said. "Every week at practice, we don't have to get the guys up or anything. We're always practicing hard and everybody wants it this year. We're all doing our job."
