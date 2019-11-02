BEL AIR — If he had it his way, Matt Feeney could have done without the celebratory 'Gatorade shower.'
For starters, it was far too cold to be doused with ice water Friday night as the temperature was in the low 40s. But more importantly, as he told his Elkton football team after its 52-6 dismantling of previously undefeated Harford Tech, the real season is just beginning.
“It's a little premature, I'm not thrilled about it,” the head coach said, slightly tongue in cheek. “I'm not about water baths in October – well I guess it's November now. The boys are excited, I'm just playing along. I'm just along for the ride with them. It's their team and I'm just here for the ride. I'm enjoying it.”
The Golden Elks had just dominated every facet of a road game that featured two unbeaten teams vying for the Chesapeake Division championship and home-field throughout the 2A state tournament.
Elkton scored a touchdown on the game's opening possession and it was never in doubt from there. Senior Trevin Ewing scored on a 17-yard run to cap the drive, which featured a pair of third-down conversions, including a 24-yard completion from Nolan Null to Tashawn Watters on third-and-23.
The Elks led 14-0 after the first quarter thanks to another 57-yard touchdown run by Ewing.
“Just trying to make plays for the team. They called on me, so I just tried to do what I do,” he said.
Ewing's night ended after the first quarter with a minor injury. He and Feeney said the star wide receiver will be good to go for the first round of the playoffs, but with Elkton in command, there was no need to risk anything Friday night.
“They just said sit out if I'm not needed, so I just sat out,” Ewing said. “I trusted these guys. I believed in them and they got it done.”
Elkton's other offensive stars made sure Ewing could remain on the sidelines. Null threw a pair of touchdown passes to senior wide receiver Michael Vass and Watters rushed for three scores.
“When you get an opportunity to watch guys like that to perform – and we get to stand right on the sideline and have the best seat in the house – that's the beauty of coaching,” Feeney said. “We get to watch it first hand. When it unfolds and you see the joy and the excitement, you can't get enough of it. It's my drug, I love it.”
Null found Vass for a 24-yard touchdown late in the second quarter one play after completing to John Rhodan for 42 yards on another third-and-24. Null and Vass connected again for a 41-yard strike that accounted for the only points of the final quarter.
“Having those two, it's unbelievable. They're two of the best wide receivers in Maryland,” Null said of Vass and Ewing. “They go up and they get the ball, they're fast, they catch everything I throw to them, they run great routes. I've got to thank my line, too.”
Watters rushed for touchdowns of 39, 41 and 77 yards – the last two coming in the third quarter.
“We've just been working all week against this six-front,” he said. “Coaches told me 'Work on being patient,' so that's what I did. Our linemen opened it up and it was easy for me to run the ball.”
His first score followed an interception by Rhodan. Watters intercepted a Harford Tech pass on the ensuing possession. Ronan DePaul sacked Cobras quarterback Ryan Hunt three times.
Harford Tech averaged an even 30 points entering the regular-season finale. They managed just a 76-yard touchdown pass from Hunt to Kelvin Mendez early in the second quarter.
“We've got guys who understand their job. When you execute and you want it more than the guy across from you, you're going to get the result,” Feeney said of the defensive effort. “We've just been relentless as a defense in that way. We take a lot of pride in that number on the scoreboard, so I'm not shocked.”
Aside from emptying the water jug onto their head coach, the Elks were relatively subdued in their celebrations. They acknowledged that they had just accomplished something the program hadn't done since 2000, but there remains more work to do.
“It's the first time in 19 years, since 2000. The 2000 team was the last team to be undefeated, so it's a big accomplishment for us. We're definitely going to enjoy this for the rest of the weekend, but come Monday, we're back on our grind ready for playoffs,” Watters said. “There's a lot more work to be done. We're not going to get too high. Our coach had a little saying: 'Don't get too high on the mountains, don't get too low in the valleys. Stay even keel.' That's what we're going to do – we're going to work hard every week. We're not going to let no wins get to our head, even though we won how we won. We're not going to let it get to our heads. We really want it this year.”
The undefeated 2000 team remains the only state champions in Elkton football history.
Watters recalled last year's state semifinal loss to Oakdale, saying it “left a bad taste in our mouths.” Elkton avenged it in Week 5, beating the Bears 31-14. It was the closest game the Elks played all regular season.
“This is one of the greatest feelings that I've ever had,” Null said. “All the work that we've put in through the season – watching film, going over stuff, coming out here and executing it – it's a crazy feeling.”
Ewing noted the history the win represented.
“I'm excited. I'm excited for the guys and that I get to do it with these guys making history,” he said. “Nineteen years ago was the last time, so yeah, it's exciting.”
Even Feeney – not thrilled to be standing outside of his team's locker room drenched in ice water – recognized what had just been accomplished.
“It's a rare feat. It takes a special team to pull something like that off. These guys are competitors,” he said. “We had 27 kids dressed tonight and by the half, we were down to like 23, 24. Guys dropped left and right, they still continued to fight, bang, play. They deserve every bit of that 9-0.”
