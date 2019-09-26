OWINGS MILLS — When Earl Thomas and Mark Ingram hit free agency over the offseason, they chose to sign with the defending AFC North champions.
Even though the division title currently resides with the Ravens, it doesn't always seem that way. The Cleveland Browns dominated the discussion surrounding the NFL offseason.
Cleveland added star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants and former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt to its offense. The Browns bolstered their defensive line with Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson.
Some on the Ravens were sick of hearing about the Browns, the overnight favorites to dethrone Baltimore in the AFC North.
“In the media, they’re talking about OBJ and that tandem [of Brown Jr. and wide receiver Jarvis Landry], and Baker Mayfield, the next savior,” Thomas said Wednesday. “And then, to add on to that, Coach ‘Harbs’ [John Harbaugh] talked about it a couple of times in meetings. So, guys kind of got tired of it.”
Ingram called the hype around Cleveland a 'narrative.'
“That's just kind of like the narrative the media created. You just have to play football at the end of the day,” he said. “You can have as many players as you want to on paper, but if the guys don't mesh and they don't communicate well, they don't play well together, it really doesn't mean anything. We're going to have to see them twice. That's why you line up and kick it off. That's why you line up and play football, to settle the score.”
Outside linebacker Matthew Judon prefers the national attention remained fixed on Cleveland.
“We like it that way. Let us do our dirt in silence,” he said. “We keep grinding it out. That's who we are. A lot of people don't talk about us and we like it that way.”
Despite the hype, the Browns are off to an underwhelming 1-2 start to the year. When Cleveland visits M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, it will be about as important as a Week 4 game can be. The Browns can pull into a tie atop the 2-1 Ravens win a win, or Baltimore could take a two-game lead in the division with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals both 0-3.
“This is the first step to being Kings of the North. We've got to keep that title,” defensive tackle Brandon Williams said.
Harbaugh said Monday that division games seem to count as two games. The Ravens travel to Pittsburgh the following weekend and host the Bengals in two weeks.
“We're getting into a stretch of division games, starting with the Cleveland Browns at home. That's all very important. The division is where it starts. We know these teams, they know us. Cleveland has done a great job. I watched them on tape – very talented, very hard-playing football team, very physical. It's going to be a heck of a matchup on Sunday.”
Harbaugh pointed to the number of playmakers the Browns have on the offensive side of the ball, starting with Landry and Beckham. Mayfield is a gunslinger at quarterback and second-year running back Nick Chubb leads the NFL in broken tackles.
Cleveland also boasts one of the league's best defensive lines. Richardson and Vernon join 2017 No. 1 overall pick Miles Garrett to create a scary unit.
Baltimore clinched its first playoff berth since 2014 by beating the Browns last year in a thriller in the regular-season finale. A win over the Ravens this weekend would do a lot for Cleveland's chances of reaching the postseason for the first time since 2002.
“Baltimore has been in the mix every year for so long and they're the defending champs, so until somebody beats them, that's what it is,” Browns first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens said. “This game doesn't make or break anybody's season. This is just the next game for us. That's the way we've got to treat it, and I'm pretty sure that's the way they're treating it as well. And of course, it's a division game and division games carry more weight.”
Follow Sean Grogan on Twitter: @Sean_CecilWhig
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.