ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Ravens found a new way to win Sunday.
The NFL's highest-scoring offense has powered Baltimore to the top of the AFC, but against the Buffalo Bills, the defense was called upon to make the game-deciding stand.
“We want to be the heroes sometimes. It’s usually [quarterback] Lamar [Jackson] and the offensive line are the heroes of the game and they milk the clock. Today, we were called upon,” outside linebacker Matthew Judon said. “Even though they drove the ball down the field, we knew [to] bend but never break. Those four downs were crucial for us.”
Buffalo began its final drive at its own 28-yard line with 5:27 remaining and trailing by a touchdown.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen's first-down pass fell incomplete. On second down, Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce dropped Devin Singletary for no gain, but was curiously flagged for unnecessary roughness for slamming the Buffalo running back to the turf.
Two plays later on second-and-3, outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson also received an unnecessary roughness penalty that negated safety Chuck Clark's tackle for a loss of three yards. Aided by two penalties totaling 30 yards, the Bills reached Baltimore territory.
“It was like a roller coaster. You're just trying to keep your composure, your poise. And we dumped somebody on their head, which I thought, I guess – football's not football, really, anymore, so we've just got to understand that,” safety Earl Thomas said of Pierce's penalty. “The percentages go up anytime you give up those type of penalties for the offense to score.”
The Ravens still had one more brutal penalty to overcome. After linebacker L.J. Fort sacked Allen for a loss of 12 to set up fourth-and-16, cornerback Marlon Humphrey was called for defensive pass interference against wide receiver Cole Beasley, resulting in another 26 gifted yards.
“I was like, ‘Man, that wasn’t a P.I. That wasn’t a P.I.’ And then my guys told me, 'It doesn’t matter, we’re about to get this stop right here.’ There was a lot of, ‘We’re OK. Let’s just make this next stop.’ There was a lot of positivity in the huddle,” Humphrey said. “It was surprisingly extremely calm.”
The Bills had first down at the 18-yard line, but Baltimore buckled down from there. Singletary gained two yards on first down, then Allen threw consecutive incompletions to set up another fourth down.
Allen looked to former Ravens wide receiver John Brown near the goal line, but cornerback Marcus Peters got an arm in front of the wideout to break up the pass. The incompletion sealed a 24-17 win inside of New Era Field to clinch a playoff berth for Baltimore, which improved to 11-2 for the first time in franchise history.
“It's just good coverage. He's a great athlete. I feel like he's very disciplined in coverage. He played technique well. His eyes were in the right spot,” head coach John Harbaugh said. “It was an all-out blitz, we had a number of them at the end. It was kind of man-to-man out there as far as the coverage part and our guys did a good job.”
The deflection was the latest game-changing play by Peters, who has already intercepted three passes and returned two for touchdowns since being traded to the Ravens on Oct. 15.
"That's what Marcus is. He's a closer,” Thomas said. “He can make a game-changing turnover and take it back 99 [yards] at any given time. So we have full trust in all our DBs, and especially Marcus."
One week earlier during a season-defining win against the San Francisco 49ers, the defense played a critical role in the 20-17 victory. But it was Jackson and the offense who sustained a drive for the game's final 6:28 to set up Justin Tucker's game-winning field goal.
“Shoot, I feel like, since we’ve been on this streak, that’s the first time our offense really hasn’t drained the clock. It was a little different,” Humphrey said. “That’s resiliency right there that we showed. I think that’s what it’s going to take going forward to be a good team. When something bad happens, how can you bounce back? We did that today and we were able to close the game out there on defense.”
Baltimore held the Bills to 209 yards of total offense. Allen completed 17-of-39 pass attempts for 146 yards and a touchdown while being sacked six times for a loss of 41 yards.
"[Defensive coordinator Don Martindale] told before us we even stepped on the field what he was going to do, and he stuck with his plan, even when they gashed us on the blitz,” said Thomas, who recorded the first full sack of his career Sunday. “But he still stuck with it, and it paid off for us."
Follow Sean Grogan on Twitter: @Sean_CecilWhig
