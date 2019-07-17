CECIL COUNTY — Despite high temperatures and humidity levels expected to continue through this weekend, the schedule for the opening weekend of the Cecil County Fair will not be affected, according to Don Moore, president of the fair board.
The nine-day fair will open as planned Friday, July 19, and run through Saturday, July 27, at the Cecil County Fairgrounds on Telegraph Road north of Elkton.
With Maryland experiencing its third heatwave of the summer, the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch on Thursday for Cecil County and other parts of the region. That watch will remain in effect from Friday afternoon through Sunday evening.
During that time, the NWS is expecting heat index values of up to 112 degrees due to the combination of temperatures in the mid 90s and dew points in the mid 70s. That combination of heat and high humidity is expected to continue through the weekend, according to the NWS.
But Moore said Wednesday afternoon that the show must go on as planned with the fair’s jam-packed schedule not being able to accommodate any postponements.
“As far as scheduling and that kind of thing, I believe we’re going to be business as usual,” he said. “We really can’t delay things because we have a full schedule and there’s really no place to delay them to or postpone them to. We’ve had hot stretches before and we’ve just tried to do the best we can to keep people comfortable and keep them hydrated.”
However, Moore said fairgoers will find additional shade and seating in a tent that will be set up in the sand arena adjacent to the circus area.
“People can get out of the sun and sit there,” he said. “Hopefully there’s a bit of a breeze blowing through there.”
Other tents, buildings and pavilions will also provide a place to escape the heat during the fair.
Moore said he and the other organizers will be making sure the fair’s furry and feathered friends will also be staying cool in the barns.
“We’re going to need to have fans and air movement for the animals, so we’re trying to figure out how to logistically minimize other electrical things so we don’t have electrical problems because of the needs we’ll have to keep animals cool,” he explained.
The Cecil County Health Department is urging residents to take precautions during “dangerously hot conditions” through the weekend.
The health department reminded residents to stay cool and hydrated to prevent heat-related illness or loss of life.
These conditions may pose danger for some residents, especially infants and young children; people who are over 65 years old; people who are overweight; people who overexert during work or exercise; people who are physically ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure; and people who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia or poor circulation, according to CCHD.
In 2018, there were 28 confirmed heat-related deaths from May through September in Maryland, CCHD reported.
“Extreme heat is the leading cause of weather-related death in the United States,” Cecil County Health Officer Lauren Levy said in a prepared statement. “These deaths are largely preventable. By taking simple precautions and learning the signs of heat-related illness, residents can protect themselves and their families.”
Some heat-related complications include heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To avoid these and other problems, CCHD recommends that residents stay inside from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — the hottest time of the day; remain in air-conditioned locations; drink plenty of fluids; avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened drinks; wear lightweight and light-colored clothing; and never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles, even for short periods of time.
Already, 21 children have died from vehicular heatstroke in the United States in 2019, with 12 children under 5 years old having died in hot cars since Memorial Day alone, according to Kids and Cars Inc.
AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Ragina C. Ali expressed that it is especially imperative that people do not leave their child unattended as temperatures approach 100 degrees.
“Even at a temperature of just 70 degrees, a vehicle’s inside temperature can soar in a short period of time,” Ali said in a prepared statement. “As our forecast brings us highs over 90 degrees for the next few days, the danger is even greater for cases of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.”
AAA calls on motorists to “ACT,” an acronym to help them prevent heat-related problems from occurring:
- A: Avoid heatstroke by never leaving a child in the car alone, not even for a minute.
- C: Create electronic reminders or put something in the backseat you need when exiting the car. For example, a cellphone, purse, wallet, briefcase or shoes. Always lock your car and never leave car keys or car remote where children can get to them.
- T: Take action and immediately call 911 if you notice a child unattended in a car.
The health department also encourages residents to check on older, sick, or frail people in their community to ensure they have a cool place to stay.
Moore hopes the weekend heat won’t deter too many people from coming to the fair — but he also understands the allure of an air-conditioned home.
“Typically when we have hot weather, it’s off a little bit,” he said. "People come home from work and go into the house in the air-conditioning and some of them tend to stay there. That's certainly understandable."
But once the heatwave has run its course, Moore is confident this year’s fair will draw sizable crowds.
“After the weekend, the weather sounds like it’s going to be really nice,” he said.
People can find more resources about staying safe in hot weather through MDH Office of Preparedness and Response at https://preparedness.health.maryland.gov/Pages/resources_hot.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.