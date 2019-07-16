ELKTON — Niles Scott stood at the entrance to Elkton High Stadium, occupying the space beneath the tall statue of the school’s golden elk mascot, and graciously posed for photographs and signed autographs with every kid who gathered around him.
Six years after he won All-County Defensive Player of the Year as a senior defensive lineman for Elkton, Scott returned to his alma mater and the football field where it all began. Scott, now a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, hosted his inaugural youth football camp on Saturday, providing area kids the opportunity to work out alongside an NFL player and members of the Elkton varsity football team for free.
“I think it went great. We had everybody expected come, so 150 kids, which is a great turnout. Especially for the first year, to hit the max limit is amazing,” said Scott, who played at Frostburg State University before being signed by the Bengals as a rookie last November, eventually appearing in the final six games of the regular season. “It’s so special just to have an influential character in your life, someone you can look up to and aspire to be like and have the same goals or mindset. Just keeping all these kids around and positive and in good spirits is the main goal.”
With a bullhorn grasped tightly in his oversized hands, the 6-foot-3, 280-pound Scott oversaw a sunny three-hour camp that featured numerous offensive and defensive lessons with plenty of water breaks in between.
He even opted to pick up a blocking pad and help aspiring pass rushers learn to chase down the quarterback.
“It’s very thoughtful of him. I never really thought such a player could do such a thing as this. It’s really nice of him to support the community around us,” said Sirgage Christmas-Ambros, 14, of Elkton, during a break in the action. “My hope is that one day I can feel more useful than I already am right now. I’m hoping he can help me out a lot.”
The kids, filtered into five different age groups, spent the morning moving from station to station, where they took part in various position drills.
Offensively, participants worked on quarterback, running back, receiver and blocking assignments and also received tips on ways to improve agility. On the defensive side, campers learned proper tackling technique, took part in defensive back and defensive linemen training and enjoyed one-one-one coverage lessons and scoop-and-score instruction.
“I think it’s very exciting. My son loves it. He loves being out here, he loves football, especially since we’ve known Niles. He’s getting a lot out of it,” said Crystal Basard, who brought her 11-year-old son, Gregory Benson, to Saturday’s camp. “I think this is a great opportunity for the other kids out here who may not know Niles, to get to know him. I think this is a great give-back to the community, along with the high school he went to. This should be an example for the other players who are in the NFL to give back to their community.”
Paul Greenwell, of Elkton, supported his two nephews from the end of the bleachers.
“To me, this teaches them discipline, teaches them the fundamentals about the game. The experience of learning from an NFL player who is actually from Elkton will actually boost their confidence,” Greenwell said. “This is something they’re going to remember. They’ll go to school and [show off] their picture with Niles Scott. It’s a dream to them. It’s better than Six Flags.”
Each drill was operated by a local football coach and several players from the Elkton varsity team. It marked an opportunity for the Elks — and Scott — to take the field before their respective preseason training camps later this summer.
Rising Elkton senior safety Tashawn Watters Jr., the 2018 All-County Defensive Player of the Year, helped lead defensive back drills on Saturday.
“It was great just to see the smile on their faces and just knowing they love doing stuff like this,” said Watters, who was an integral part of last year’s Elkton team that advanced to within one game of the 2A State Championship. “These little kids look up to us like we’re super heroes, as well, so it’s a great thing knowing we’re influencing a younger group of kids and teaching them the right things.”
Scott, who grew up playing junior league football at Cherry Hill before twice earning All-County honors at Elkton High, was among a handful of NCAA Division III football prospects to make an NFL roster last season.
He finished his rookie campaign with four combined tackles as a member of the Bengals defensive line.
“We didn’t have anything like this growing up. The only thing I can remember doing is a Ravens football clinic with some of the coaches, but no players,” Watters noted. “You don’t really see anybody whose famous in the NFL and doing big things coming back and giving back to the community. It was a great thing seeing the kids have fun.”
Watters’ head coach, Matt Feeney, who held the role of defensive coordinator for Elkton when Scott played for the Elks, jumped at the opportunity to help run a football camp with his former star athlete.
“There was a lot of enthusiasm from the kids, and that’s what matters more than anything. They had a good time and I feel pretty good that they got something from every coach out there that they can take away today. They’ll be better football players, better people, and that’s what it’s about. I’m thrilled,” Feeney said. “It’s a free event, they get to see him, hear his story, be surrounded by coaches and people of influence that can guide them in the right direction. You can’t put a price on what this brings to our community and these kids.”
As the stacks of empty Pizza Hut boxes were leaned against the wall of the concession stand and the remaining kids — all wearing T-shirts sporting Scott’s No. 69 — filed out of the stadium after a fun-filled Saturday, the second-year NFL pro finally had time to take a much-deserved breather.
“It’s amazing to just be able to get back and give back,” Scott said with a smile.
