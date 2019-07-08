CECILTON — Almost 12 years after one of their own was killed in service to his country, town officials are working to raise enough funds to build a permanent memorial in the center of town honoring his sacrifice.
U.S. Army Cpl. Brandon Craig, who was killed by an improvised explosive device while deployed in Iraq on July 19, 2007, has been on the mind of Town Administrator Mary Cooper since before she even took over the day-to-day operation of the town nearly two years ago.
“Many years ago I was in the PNC Bank when the teller told me that they would be closing the branch for a few minutes to pay their respects,” she recalled. “We went outside and silently watched the funeral procession through town for Brandon, and that moment has stayed with me.”
In the past year, Cooper has overseen the rollout of a Sit and Stay campaign that is installing public benches throughout Cecilton, with each dedicated to someone who has left a lasting impact on the town. Since its inception, she knew that Craig should be among those who was honored.
While his family lives just outside of town limits in Earleville, Craig was well-known to many residents through his years in local schools and playing youth and high school sports. Today, he is buried in Cecilton Zion Cemetery.
“The fact that he is buried here but there isn’t a permanent memorial in his honor has always weighed on me,” Cooper said.
After a few different ideas on how to best honor Craig’s service and sacrifice, it was decided to place a memorial in the most visible spot in town: a small corner of town-owned land at the intersection of Route 213 and Main Street.
The town’s Royal Farms location donated funds to erect a flagpole and bench at the memorial, while Cooper has been steadily soliciting funds to erect an etched granite memorial in Craig’s honor. The memorial, made of a 3,000-pound prism of Vermont black granite, will feature a photo of Craig along with his awarded medals, military information and the quote “Only God Knows Why,” which he had as a tattoo.
“One of the most exciting aspects of the project is that it is going to be in the center of town, so people will be able to see it, and potentially read it, from the town’s only stoplight,” Cooper said. “It was important to us that it wasn’t hidden away.”
To date, Cooper said the town has raised about $6,600 of the $12,300 needed for the monument. The public is encouraged to help the town reach its goal, and donations can be made by check to the Town of Cecilton, 117 West Main Street, P.O. Box 317, Cecilton MD 21912. Donors are asked to write “Craig Memorial” in the check’s memo line.
Cooper said the messages that have accompanied the donations so far have been as encouraging as the needed funds.
“We’ve had people come in who knew Brandon as a child and share their memories of what he was like,” she said. “It’s definitely a project that a lot of people care about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.