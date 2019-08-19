PHILADELPHIA — The biggest passing play of Monday’s joint practice between the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles came at the expense of Earl Thomas.
Lurking in zone coverage during a deep throw up the seam by Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, the Ravens safety arrived in time to make a physical hit on the receiver, Alshon Jeffery, but not quick enough to prevent the ball from finding its intended target for a near 40-yard gain.
As Jeffery tumbled to the turf clutching the football, the large crowd on hand at the NovaCare Complex roared its approval.
"Communication is great, but we’re still working on it. They got a deep ball on me – which I hate, that kind of ruins my whole practice – on the post," Thomas said. "But, quarterbacks throw interceptions, too, so I have to forget about it and come out here tomorrow and try to get one.”
Thomas, currently playing the first year of a four-year, $55 million deal that he signed with the Ravens in the offseason, has rarely been burned in coverage this preseason. The two-day shared practice between the two teams provides the three-time All-Pro with the chance to train against another offense.
It also offers the secondary the opportunity to compete on the same field together against an opponent not wearing the same uniform color.
Since starting corner Jimmy Smith was held out of last Thursday’s second exhibition contest against the Green Bay Packers for an undisclosed reason, Monday offered the first chance for the starting group to play together versus another team since the start of preseason contests. In addition to Thomas and Smith, the No. 1 unit is composed of safety Tony Jefferson, starting corner Marlon Humphrey and slot corner Cyrus Jones are part of the No. 1 unit.
“You see different routes, you see different combinations in the passing game, you see different quarterbacks, different receivers, you cover different guys,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. “All that’s valuable for us.”
Wentz is preparing for his fourth season in the NFL. Injuries derailed previous two campaigns, including 2017, when the Eagles won the organization’s first Super Bowl after he started the first 13 games. Despite not finishing the campaign, he placed third in the MVP voting behind New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Los Angeles running back Todd Gurley.
"I think what I’ve drawn from the last two joint practices are the competitive juices that you get from going against a new team," Thomas said. "Plus, you’re going against … Carson Wentz is not a pushover, so it’s good to go against him. It’s good to go against that offense. The tight ends are pretty good, receivers are really good, so it’s a great challenge for us.”
