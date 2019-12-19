OWINGS MILLS — Mark Ingram turns 30 years old Saturday, the age when a running back's best days are believed to be behind him.
But at 29, Ingram remains at the top of his profession as the Ravens' running back is likely to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing for the season Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
“I feel like people say that when you’re 30, I guess you’re like dead or something,” Ingram said Wednesday. “I turn 30 at the end of this week, and I feel like my best football is still ahead of me. So, I just work my butt off. I have great teammates, a tremendous offensive line, receivers that are the best in the league at blocking downfield, tight ends, fullback, every single person, the coaches putting all of us in the right position to have success. I can’t have a season like I’ve had – the touchdowns, the yards – without a great support cast.”
Ingram has the 11th most rushing yards in the NFL this season with 963 in his first year in Baltimore. He is older than the 10 players ahead of him on the list, which includes Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson at No. 8.
Ingram's 10 rushing touchdowns are tied for the fifth most in the league and his 14 touchdowns from scrimmage (four receiving scores) are the league's fourth most.
The Ravens have the NFL's highest-scoring offense and No. 1 rushing attack which averaged 202.1 yards per game on the ground. Jackson and Ingram are the league's top rushing duo, combining for 2,066 yards.
Ingram learned he made the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career Tuesday night, four days ahead of the dreaded running back dead age.
When the Ravens signed Ingram to a three-year, $15 million contract this offseason, they had done their homework on the running back. Analyzing film and stats assured the front office he was a player worth signing.
What they did not know then what sort of personality they were bringing aboard.
“I would say everything we hoped for, for sure. I didn't know his personality as much. I didn't really know how boisterous he was and how outgoing he was,” head coach John Harbaugh said. “It's really been fun to be around. He really gets it. He knows how to treat people, knows how to practice. He has a lot of energy at practice and bolsters everything we're trying to do that way.”
Ingram immediately assumed the role of vocal leader on a team that had lost three of them in Terrell Suggs, C.J. Mosley and Eric Weddle. He's become the personal hype man for Jackson and the unofficial spokesperson for the quarterback's MVP campaign.
“He's the heart of the team, to me. Each and every game, each and every practice, each and every day it's just Mark. And what you guys see on TV is what you get throughout the days, behind the scenes. That's Mark, and we love it,” Jackson said. “He brings the groove to the team, the excitement.”
Ingram spent the first eight years of his career with the Saints before departing in free agency over the offseason. His former teammate in New Orleans, wide receiver Willie Snead IV, joined the Ravens in free agency the previous offseason.
Snead recruited Ingram while several teams were courting him. He also told Baltimore's decision makers that the veteran running back could be the missing piece.
When Ingram made up his mind, he didn't come to Baltimore with his mind set on assuming any leadership roles. What he liked about the Ravens was that he was told to just be himself.
“I didn’t really sense that I needed to be like some crazy leader or anything. I know they have great leaders and guys who have been here for a number of years who know the program and tradition and the culture here,” he said. “Those guys just accepted me. They welcomed me with open arms. They allowed me to be myself. My coaches and the front office, everybody just told me to be myself. And that’s essentially what I do. I don’t try to do anything out of the ordinary. I just try to be myself, love all my teammates, love all my coaches, and be the best person I can be, treat them with respect, treat them with love, and just work my butt off.”
General manager Eric DeCosta has assembled a roster of players that seems to genuinely like one another. Players often stress that the fun-loving behavior is not just for the cameras. It's how they act all the time.
“I think it just goes from the front office. They assembled a group of great guys, a group of guys who understand the value of hard work, understand the value of winning the day, understand the value of treating with respect, treating people the right way,” Ingram said. “We just have a great mix of guys, full ranges from rookies to guys who have been playing 13, 14 years. Just the entire team has been meshing very well. When you have a special team like that, and the camaraderie – your guys are tight in the locker room but also tight outside the locker room – your guys fight for each other on the field really hard.”
