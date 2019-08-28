EARLEVILLE — Maverick Ford Simmons has been a fighter from birth, when he arrived prematurely on Labor Day last year. Now as he’s approaching his first birthday, his parents, Shane Simmons and Jason Painter, are asking the community to give back to a key organization that helped their son defy the odds.
Simmons and Painter partnered up with the Blood Bank of Delmarva to hold blood drives in Maverick’s name in the week leading up to his birthday, hoping to raise awareness for the constant need for blood and platelets.
The weeklong campaign started Thursday, Aug. 22, in Elkton at Terumo Medical Corporation, where Painter works. This week, Maverick was celebrated in all four of the Blood Bank of Delmarva's donor centers, including Salisbury and Concord, Christiana, and Dover, Del.
The final blood drive will be held at Hacks Point Fire Company in Earleville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.
“Blood donation was one factor for Maverick making it to today, so it’s really important that people know they need to donate,” Simmons told the Whig. “It’s about trying to be a hero for someone else.”
Simmons was was pregnant with triplets — Maverick, Maddux and Vivian — last year. But 15 weeks into the pregnancy, doctors said that Maddux’s gestational sac had ruptured. Simmons was able to carry the triplets for 10 more weeks, but her body went into shock.
Doctors at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del., delivered the triplets on Sept. 3, 2018. All of the children were born weighing under 2 pounds, and came into the world with numerous complications.
Vivian and Maddux eventually passed away within days, leaving Maverick as the family’s enduring miracle. But he had a long fight ahead of him, overcoming several other medical complications that kept him in the hospital.
Maverick was eventually released from Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Del., after 105 days, just in time for his first Christmas.
Blood donations were critical in helping Maverick during his surgeries and continued care, since he had eight transfusions in all. On top of all his medical conditions, the infant was born with AB negative blood — the rarest blood type, with only 0.6% of the world having it.
Blood platelets can’t be refrigerated or their clotting factor will be compromised, so it only has a shelf life of five days, Simmons added.
“When there was a shortage, we went out and shared our story. Just from that, there were two weeks of people making donations for Maverick,” she said.
These days, Maverick is doing great. When he was born he weighed 1 pound, 14 ounces. Now he’s up to 16 pounds and cut his first tooth. Maverick’s got one surgery left, but Simmons said that she has not seen long-term effects so far.
Now watching their son thrive, Simmons and Painter wanted to campaign to encourage more people to donate blood — not just for special cases, but for the loved ones in their lives.
“At some point, everyone will need a blood donor, whether it’s your mother, your brother or your son,” Simmons said.
The campaign’s timing is perfect, since the Blood Bank of Delmarva reports donations drop over summer vacations, especially leading into the Labor Day weekend.
The kick-off blood drive at Terumo brought in 112 donors, with more than 500 donors coming in at all four centers as of Wednesday, according to Blood Bank of Delmarva officials.
“We are tremendously grateful to Maverick’s parents Shane and Jason for sharing Maverick’s story to raise awareness for the need for blood and platelet donors,” said Ric Thomas, senior executive director of the Blood Bank of Delmarva. “However, Maverick is not the only one and we need everyone who can to donate blood to help families like his.”
The final blood drive will be held at the fire company, which holds a special place in Simmons heart. She has has been a member for years after her parents were both members and her dad served as chief for more than 18 years.
Both parents invite the public to come and donate blood as well taking part in Maverick’s first birthday party, themed “You are My Sunshine.”
“It’s a song I sung for Maverick when he was in the [neonatal intensive care unit], and it’s pretty appropriate for our situation,” Simmons told the Whig. “He is our sunshine. We keep singing it when he was fussy, and we kept singing it when he was fighting for his life.”
Instead of presents for Maverick, Simmons and Painter ask that people make donations Saturday to the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware. The nonprofit organization helps families get access to medical treatment for their child while not having to worry about housing, meals and other things that would otherwise be on their mind.
Maverick’s family stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Wilmington, across the street from the A.I. duPont Hospital, while he was getting treatment. Simmons told the Whig that in the past it was important to be right by Maverick’s side during that time, rather than making the hour and a half drive from Earleville.
“It’s just amazing to see the support we’ve gotten for the community, and see how much people are willing to help out,” Painter said. “So it’s time for us to do what we can and give back.”
If interested in donating blood in Maverick's honor but are unable to attend the Hacks Point Fire Company drive on Saturday, visit any community blood drive or Blood Bank of Delmarva centers. Call 1-888-8-BLOOD to book an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.