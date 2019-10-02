Plaza Cinema 17
1100 Peoples Plaza
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 834-8515
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (in Telugu)
1:40, 8:50
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (in Hindi)
5:20
War
2:00, 5:30, 9:00
Abominable 3D
9:20
Abominable
1:20, 4:00, 6:40
Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary
7:00
Ad Astra
12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45
Downton Abbey
1:05, 4:00, 7:00, 10:00
Rambo: Last Blood
12:40, 3:00, 5:20, 7:40, 10:05
The Zoya Factor
3:50, 10:15
Dream Girl
2:30, 6:15, 9:30
Hustlers
1:15, 4:00, 7:25, 10:10
The Goldfinch
12:30, 6:55
Chhichhore
3:30, 9:15
It Chapter Two
12:45, 2:45, 4:20, 6:20, 8:00, 10:00
Official Secrets
1:00, 6:45
Angel Has Fallen
1:35, 4:15, 7:10, 9:50
Good Boys
12:55, 3:15, 5:30, 7:50, 10:10
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
1:50, 4:40, 7:25, 9:55
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
1:10, 4:10, 10:05
The Lion King
1:00, 3:40, 6:30, 9:10
Westown Movies
150 Commerce Drive
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-2436
Abominable 3D
3:20, 9:00
Abominable
11:00, 12:45, 1:30, 4:00, 5:45, 6:30, 8:55
Abominable GTX
12:00, 2:30, 4:45
The Curse of Buckout Road
3:55
Ad Astra
11:30, 2:10, 4:50, 7:30, 10:05
Downton Abbey
11:05, 12:15, 1:45, 3:30, 4:25, 6:20, 7:10, 9:20, 9:50
Rambo: Last Blood
12:15, 2:45, 5:10, 7:45, 10:05
Rambo: Last Blood GTX
7:00
Rambo: Last Blood
12:30, 2:50, 5:20, 7:45, 10:00
Hustlers
11:45, 2:20, 4:55, 7:20, 9:45
It Chapter Two
11:15, 2:35, 6:10, 8:15, 9:40
It Chapter Two GTX
9:15
Angel Has Fallen
9:30
Brittany Runs A Marathon
6:15
Overcomer
3:25
The Lion King
11:10, 1:40, 4:15, 6:50, 8:40
Breakfast At Tiffany’s
12:50, 6:50
Christmas Survival
11:20, 1:35
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.