At the movies stock logo
CREATIVE COMMONS

Plaza Cinema 17

1100 Peoples Plaza

Newark, DE 19702

(302) 834-8515

Angel Has Fallen

1:15, 4:20, 7:35, 10:30

Overcomer

12:45, 3:45, 6:50, 9:45

Ready Or Not

12:10, 2:35, 5:10, 7:50, 10:40

47 Meters Down:

Uncaged

12:15, 3:00, 5:30, 8:00, 10:35

Blinded By The Light

12:25, 3:20, 6:10

Good Boys

11:55, 2:30, 5:00, 7:30, 10:00

Where’d You Go

Bernadette

4:15, 9:35

The Angry Birds Movie 2

11:50, 2:20, 4:50, 7:20, 10:25

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold

12:55, 3:40, 6:30, 9:20

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

12:05, 2:40, 5:20, 8:10, 10:45

The Art Of Racing In The Rain

1:20, 4:10, 6:45, 9:40

The Kitchen

9:15

The Peanut Butter Falcon

1:05, 3:55, 6:35, 9:25

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

1:00, 4:00, 7:10, 10:10

The Farewell

1:30, 7:05

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

12:00, 3:30, 7:00, 9:55

The Lion King

12:30, 3:35, 6:40, 9:30

Spider-Man: Far From Home

1:25, 4:30, 7:25, 10:20

Toy Story 4

1:10, 3:50, 6:20, 8:50

Westown Movies

150 Commerce Drive

Middletown, DE 19709

(302) 378-2436

Angel Has Fallen

10:00, 12:40, 3:45, 6:50, 9:40

Angel Has Fallen GTX

11:00, 1:40, 4:30, 7:20, 10:00

Jacob’s Ladder

9:55

Overcomer

10:20, 1:00, 3:50, 6:40, 9:30

Ready Or Not

11:20, 1:30, 3:35, 5:40, 7:50, 10:10

47 Meters Down:

Uncaged

10:25, 4:25, 7:30, 10:15

Blinded By the Light

10:15, 12:50

Good Boys

10:40, 1:10, 3:30, 5:45, 8:00, 10:15

Where’d You Go

Bernadette

3:20

The Angry Birds Movie 2

11:30, 1:50, 4:00, 6:20, 8:40

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold

10:05, 5:15

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

11:45, 2:20, 5:10, 7:40, 10:05

The Art Of Racing In The Rain

12:20, 2:50

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

10:10, 1:05, 4:10, 7:00, 9:50

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

6:10, 9:25

The Lion King

10:30, 1:20, 3:55, 6:30, 9:10

South Pacific

12:50, 6:50

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.