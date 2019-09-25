At the movies stock logo
Plaza Cinema 17

1100 Peoples Plaza

Newark, DE 19702

(302) 834-8515

Ad Astra

12:55, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45

Downton Abbey

1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 10:00

Rambo: Last Blood

12:40, 2:20, 5:00, 7:30, 9:50

The Zoya Factor

12:20, 3:15, 6:15, 9:10

Dream Girl

12:35, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Hustlers

12:45, 1:50, 4:30, 7:10, 9:55

The Goldfinch

12:25, 3:35, 6:45, 9:55

Chhichhore

3:05, 6:10, 9:25

It Chapter Two

12:30, 2:30, 4:10, 6:20, 8:00, 10:00

Official Secrets

1:10, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Angel Has Fallen

1:15, 4:45, 7:35, 10:10

Good Boys

12:45, 3:00, 5:20, 7:50, 10:05

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

2:40, 5:10, 7:40, 10:05

The Peanut Butter Falcon

12:25, 3:40, 6:40, 9:00

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

12:30, 3:25, 6:35, 9:35

The Lion King

12:40, 3:20, 6:00, 9:20

Westown Movies

150 Commerce Drive

Middletown, DE 19709

(302) 378-2436

Ad Astra

11:05, 1:45, 4:25, 7:20, 10:00

Corporate Animals

10:55, 10:15

Downton Abbey

11:00, 12:00, 1:35, 2:40, 4:10, 5:30, 6:50, 9:30

Rambo: Last Blood

12:15, 2:45, 5:10, 7:45, 10:05

Rambo: Last Blood GTX

11:30, 2:00, 4:30, 7:00, 9:20

The Wedding Year

10:50, 2:55

Trauma Is A Time Machine

8:20

Hustlers

11:40, 2:10, 4:35, 7:10, 9:55

The Goldfinch

3:15

It Chapter Two

11:35, 3:00, 5:00, 6:30, 8:15, 9:35

Angel Has Fallen

2:05, 4:50, 7:30, 10:10

Brittany Runs A Marathon

12:50, 3:05, 5:20, 7:35, 9:50

Overcomer

11:20

Good Boys

9:45

The Lion King

1:15, 3:45, 6:15, 8:50

The Maltese Falcon

12:50, 6:50

American Dreamer

11:10, 12:55

