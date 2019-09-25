Plaza Cinema 17
1100 Peoples Plaza
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 834-8515
Ad Astra
12:55, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45
Downton Abbey
1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 10:00
Rambo: Last Blood
12:40, 2:20, 5:00, 7:30, 9:50
The Zoya Factor
12:20, 3:15, 6:15, 9:10
Dream Girl
12:35, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Hustlers
12:45, 1:50, 4:30, 7:10, 9:55
The Goldfinch
12:25, 3:35, 6:45, 9:55
Chhichhore
3:05, 6:10, 9:25
It Chapter Two
12:30, 2:30, 4:10, 6:20, 8:00, 10:00
Official Secrets
1:10, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50
Angel Has Fallen
1:15, 4:45, 7:35, 10:10
Good Boys
12:45, 3:00, 5:20, 7:50, 10:05
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
2:40, 5:10, 7:40, 10:05
The Peanut Butter Falcon
12:25, 3:40, 6:40, 9:00
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
12:30, 3:25, 6:35, 9:35
The Lion King
12:40, 3:20, 6:00, 9:20
Westown Movies
150 Commerce Drive
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-2436
Ad Astra
11:05, 1:45, 4:25, 7:20, 10:00
Corporate Animals
10:55, 10:15
Downton Abbey
11:00, 12:00, 1:35, 2:40, 4:10, 5:30, 6:50, 9:30
Rambo: Last Blood
12:15, 2:45, 5:10, 7:45, 10:05
Rambo: Last Blood GTX
11:30, 2:00, 4:30, 7:00, 9:20
The Wedding Year
10:50, 2:55
Trauma Is A Time Machine
8:20
Hustlers
11:40, 2:10, 4:35, 7:10, 9:55
The Goldfinch
3:15
It Chapter Two
11:35, 3:00, 5:00, 6:30, 8:15, 9:35
Angel Has Fallen
2:05, 4:50, 7:30, 10:10
Brittany Runs A Marathon
12:50, 3:05, 5:20, 7:35, 9:50
Overcomer
11:20
Good Boys
9:45
The Lion King
1:15, 3:45, 6:15, 8:50
The Maltese Falcon
12:50, 6:50
American Dreamer
11:10, 12:55
