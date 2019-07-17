Regal Peoples
Plaza Cinema 17
1100 Peoples Plaza
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 834-8515
Crawl
12:00, 2:40, 5:45, 8:00, 10:30
Stuber
11:50, 2:20, 5:00, 7:40, 10:10
Super 30
11:10, 2:30, 5:50, 9:20
Oh Baby
11:25, 2:45, 6:10, 9:50
Midsommar
11:45, 3:20, 6:45, 10:05
Spider-Man:
Far From Home 3D
2:10, 5:10, 8:10
Spider-Man:
Far From Home
11:00, 11:40, 12:20, 1:00, 2:50, 3:30, 4:10, 6:00, 6:40, 7:20, 9:10, 9:45, 10:20
Yesterday
11:05, 1:50, 4:40, 7:30,
10:15
Annabelle Comes
Home
1:40, 4:50, 7:50, 10:25
Toy Story 4
10:50, 111:30, 12:40, 1:20, 2:00, 3:10, 3:50, 4:30, 6:20, 7:00, 8:50, 9:30
Men in Black:
International
10:55
The Secret Life of Pets 2
11:20, 1:45, 4:00, 6:50, 9:00
Rocketman
10:50, 1:30, 4:20, 7:10, 10:00
Aladdin
12:30, 3:40, 6:30, 9:40
Avengers: Endgame
5:40, 9:35
Westown Movies
150 Commerce Drive
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-2436
Armstrong
9:55, 12:15
Crawl
10:10, 12:10, 2:10, 4:10, 6:10, 8:10, 10:20
Lying And Stealing
10:10
Stuber
10:15, 1:35, 3:40, 5:40, 7:50, 10:05
Midsommar
4:20, 9:10
Spider-Man:
Far From Home 3D
5:30, 8:30
Spider-Man:
Far From Home
10:45, 12:30, 1:30, 3:30, 4:30, 6:30, 7:30, 9:30
Yesterday
10:50, 1:25, 4:15, 6:50, 9:20
Annabelle Comes Home
10:25, 4:15, 6:25, 10:15
Toy Story 4
10:40, 12:55, 2:00, 3:15, 4:45, 7:20, 9:35
The Secret Life of Pets 2
2:25, 7:10
Aladdin
10:25, 1:10, 3:50, 6:45, 9:25
Avengers: Endgame
10:05, 2:15
Made In Abyss:
Wandering Twilight
8:50
Sing
10:00, 10:30
Jurassic Park
12:50, 6:50
