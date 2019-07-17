At the movies stock logo
Regal Peoples

Plaza Cinema 17

1100 Peoples Plaza

Newark, DE 19702

(302) 834-8515

Crawl

12:00, 2:40, 5:45, 8:00, 10:30

Stuber

11:50, 2:20, 5:00, 7:40, 10:10

Super 30

11:10, 2:30, 5:50, 9:20

Oh Baby

11:25, 2:45, 6:10, 9:50

Midsommar

11:45, 3:20, 6:45, 10:05

Spider-Man:

Far From Home 3D

2:10, 5:10, 8:10

Spider-Man:

Far From Home

11:00, 11:40, 12:20, 1:00, 2:50, 3:30, 4:10, 6:00, 6:40, 7:20, 9:10, 9:45, 10:20

Yesterday

11:05, 1:50, 4:40, 7:30,

10:15

Annabelle Comes

Home

1:40, 4:50, 7:50, 10:25

Toy Story 4

10:50, 111:30, 12:40, 1:20, 2:00, 3:10, 3:50, 4:30, 6:20, 7:00, 8:50, 9:30

Men in Black:

International

10:55

The Secret Life of Pets 2

11:20, 1:45, 4:00, 6:50, 9:00

Rocketman

10:50, 1:30, 4:20, 7:10, 10:00

Aladdin

12:30, 3:40, 6:30, 9:40

Avengers: Endgame

5:40, 9:35

Westown Movies

150 Commerce Drive

Middletown, DE 19709

(302) 378-2436

Armstrong

9:55, 12:15

Crawl

10:10, 12:10, 2:10, 4:10, 6:10, 8:10, 10:20

Lying And Stealing

10:10

Stuber

10:15, 1:35, 3:40, 5:40, 7:50, 10:05

Midsommar

4:20, 9:10

Spider-Man:

Far From Home 3D

5:30, 8:30

Spider-Man:

Far From Home

10:45, 12:30, 1:30, 3:30, 4:30, 6:30, 7:30, 9:30

Yesterday

10:50, 1:25, 4:15, 6:50, 9:20

Annabelle Comes Home

10:25, 4:15, 6:25, 10:15

Toy Story 4

10:40, 12:55, 2:00, 3:15, 4:45, 7:20, 9:35

The Secret Life of Pets 2

2:25, 7:10

Aladdin

10:25, 1:10, 3:50, 6:45, 9:25

Avengers: Endgame

10:05, 2:15

Made In Abyss:

Wandering Twilight

8:50

Sing

10:00, 10:30

Jurassic Park

12:50, 6:50

