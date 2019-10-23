Plaza Cinema 17
1100 Peoples Plaza
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 834-8515
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
5:50, 10:15
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 3D
12:20, 2:30, 3:40, 7:00, 9:00
Zombieland: Double Tap
12:30, 2:50, 5:15, 7:50, 10:30
Gemini Man 3D
12:45, 6:40
Gemini Man
1:50, 3:45, 4:45, 7:40, 9:40, 10:25
Jexi
12:25, 3:35, 6:15, 9:10
The Addams Family
1:00, 2:00, 3:20, 4:20, 6:00, 7:20, 8:30, 9:50
Joker
12:40, 1:40, 2:40, 3:30, 4:30, 5:30, 6:30, 7:30, 8:25, 9:20, 10:20
Lucy In The Sky
1:15
War
2:20, 5:40, 9:30
Abominable
1:10, 3:50, 6:20, 8:50
Judy
12:25, 3:10, 6:10, 8:55
Downton Abbey
12:35, 4:10, 7:10, 10:10
Hustlers
1:30, 4:40, 7:45, 10:35
It Chapter Two
1:20, 5:00, 8:40
Westown Movies
150 Commerce Drive
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-2436
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 3D
2:40, 5:30
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
12:20, 3:10, 6:30, 9:20
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil GTX
11:00, 1:40, 4:20, 7:10, 10:00
Miss Virginia
9:30
Zombieland: Double Tap
10:55, 1:05, 3:20, 5:35, 7:50, 8:30, 10:10
Gemini Man
11:10, 1:20, 3:30, 6:50, 9:40
Jexi
4:55, 9:35
The Addams Family 3D
12:10
The Addams Family
11:15, 1:30, 2:10, 3:45, 4:15, 6:15, 8:20
Joker
11:25, 2:05, 4:45, 6:20, 7:25, 9:00, 10:05
Abominable
11:20, 1:35, 3:55, 6:10
Judy
11:05, 1:50, 4:30, 7:05, 9:50
Downton Abbey
11:30, 2:15, 6:55
It Chapter Two
8:40
Beetlejuice
12:50, 6:50
The Elephant Queen
11:05, 4:40
