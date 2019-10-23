At the movies stock logo
Plaza Cinema 17

1100 Peoples Plaza

Newark, DE 19702

(302) 834-8515

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

5:50, 10:15

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 3D

12:20, 2:30, 3:40, 7:00, 9:00

Zombieland: Double Tap

12:30, 2:50, 5:15, 7:50, 10:30

Gemini Man 3D

12:45, 6:40

Gemini Man

1:50, 3:45, 4:45, 7:40, 9:40, 10:25

Jexi

12:25, 3:35, 6:15, 9:10

The Addams Family

1:00, 2:00, 3:20, 4:20, 6:00, 7:20, 8:30, 9:50

Joker

12:40, 1:40, 2:40, 3:30, 4:30, 5:30, 6:30, 7:30, 8:25, 9:20, 10:20

Lucy In The Sky

1:15

War

2:20, 5:40, 9:30

Abominable

1:10, 3:50, 6:20, 8:50

Judy

12:25, 3:10, 6:10, 8:55

Downton Abbey

12:35, 4:10, 7:10, 10:10

Hustlers

1:30, 4:40, 7:45, 10:35

It Chapter Two

1:20, 5:00, 8:40

Westown Movies

150 Commerce Drive

Middletown, DE 19709

(302) 378-2436

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 3D

2:40, 5:30

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

12:20, 3:10, 6:30, 9:20

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil GTX

11:00, 1:40, 4:20, 7:10, 10:00

Miss Virginia

9:30

Zombieland: Double Tap

10:55, 1:05, 3:20, 5:35, 7:50, 8:30, 10:10

Gemini Man

11:10, 1:20, 3:30, 6:50, 9:40

Jexi

4:55, 9:35

The Addams Family 3D

12:10

The Addams Family

11:15, 1:30, 2:10, 3:45, 4:15, 6:15, 8:20

Joker

11:25, 2:05, 4:45, 6:20, 7:25, 9:00, 10:05

Abominable

11:20, 1:35, 3:55, 6:10

Judy

11:05, 1:50, 4:30, 7:05, 9:50

Downton Abbey

11:30, 2:15, 6:55

It Chapter Two

8:40

Beetlejuice

12:50, 6:50

The Elephant Queen

11:05, 4:40

