Plaza Cinema 17
1100 Peoples Plaza
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 834-8515
Gemini Man 3D
12:40, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Gemini Man
1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 10:20
Jexi
1:50, 4:30, 7:05, 9:20
The Addams Family 3D
8:40
The Addams Family
12:30, 1:30, 2:45, 3:45, 5:00, 6:00, 7:30, 9:45
The Sky Is Pink
12:25, 3:35, 6:45, 9:50
Joker
1:00, 1:45, 2:30, 4:00, 4:45, 5:30, 7:00, 7:40, 8:30, 10:00, 10:30
Lucy In The Sky
1:15, 4:15, 7:10, 10:10
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (in Telugu)
1:40
War
5:20, 8:45
Abominable
12:50, 3:20, 6:10, 8:50
Judy
1:25, 4:25, 7:25, 10:15
Downton Abbey
12:20, 3:15, 6:40, 9:35
Hustlers
6:50, 9:40
It Chapter Two
12:35, 4:10, 8:00
Good Boys
1:10, 3:40, 6:20, 9:15
The Lion King
12:45, 3:50
Westown Movies
150 Commerce Drive
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-2436
Along Came The Devil 2
3:20, 10:05
Fronteras
10:50
Gemini Man
11:10, 2:05, 4:40, 7:15, 8:30, 9:50
Gemini Man GTX
3:45
Jexi
1:50, 3:50, 5:50, 7:50, 9:55
The Addams Family 3D
12:15, 5:10
The Addams Family
11:15, 1:40, 4:05, 6:30, 8:50
Joker
11:00, 12:00, 2:00, 3:00, 4:50, 6:20, 7:30, 9:00, 10:10
Joker GTX
1:00, 7:00, 10:00
Abominable
10:55, 1:30, 3:55, 6:10, 8:00
Judy
11:05, 1:45, 3:30, 6:55, 9:30
Downton Abbey
11:20, 1:55, 4:30, 7:05, 9:40
Rambo: Last Blood
2:45, 7:40
Hustlers
11:25, 4:25
It Chapter Two
9:35
Clue
12:50, 6:50
Polaroid
5:30
Gremlins
12:50, 6:50
Cinderella And The Secret Prince
1:15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.