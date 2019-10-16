At the movies stock logo
Plaza Cinema 17

1100 Peoples Plaza

Newark, DE 19702

(302) 834-8515

Gemini Man 3D

12:40, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Gemini Man

1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 10:20

Jexi

1:50, 4:30, 7:05, 9:20

The Addams Family 3D

8:40

The Addams Family

12:30, 1:30, 2:45, 3:45, 5:00, 6:00, 7:30, 9:45

The Sky Is Pink

12:25, 3:35, 6:45, 9:50

Joker

1:00, 1:45, 2:30, 4:00, 4:45, 5:30, 7:00, 7:40, 8:30, 10:00, 10:30

Lucy In The Sky

1:15, 4:15, 7:10, 10:10

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (in Telugu)

1:40

War

5:20, 8:45

Abominable

12:50, 3:20, 6:10, 8:50

Judy

1:25, 4:25, 7:25, 10:15

Downton Abbey

12:20, 3:15, 6:40, 9:35

Hustlers

6:50, 9:40

It Chapter Two

12:35, 4:10, 8:00

Good Boys

1:10, 3:40, 6:20, 9:15

The Lion King

12:45, 3:50

Westown Movies

150 Commerce Drive

Middletown, DE 19709

(302) 378-2436

Along Came The Devil 2

3:20, 10:05

Fronteras

10:50

Gemini Man

11:10, 2:05, 4:40, 7:15, 8:30, 9:50

Gemini Man GTX

3:45

Jexi

1:50, 3:50, 5:50, 7:50, 9:55

The Addams Family 3D

12:15, 5:10

The Addams Family

11:15, 1:40, 4:05, 6:30, 8:50

Joker

11:00, 12:00, 2:00, 3:00, 4:50, 6:20, 7:30, 9:00, 10:10

Joker GTX

1:00, 7:00, 10:00

Abominable

10:55, 1:30, 3:55, 6:10, 8:00

Judy

11:05, 1:45, 3:30, 6:55, 9:30

Downton Abbey

11:20, 1:55, 4:30, 7:05, 9:40

Rambo: Last Blood

2:45, 7:40

Hustlers

11:25, 4:25

It Chapter Two

9:35

Clue

12:50, 6:50

Polaroid

5:30

Gremlins

12:50, 6:50

Cinderella And The Secret Prince

1:15

