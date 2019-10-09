Plaza Cinema 17
1100 Peoples Plaza
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 834-8515
Joker
12:30, 1:15, 2:00, 3:30, 4:15, 5:00, 6:30, 7:15, 8:00, 9:30, 10:15
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (in Telugu)
2:10, 5:50, 9:20
War
1:50, 5:30, 9:15
Abominable 3D
9:10
Abominable
1:30, 4:00, 6:40
Judy
1:20, 2:00, 4:25, 7:25, 10:15
Ad Astra
12:40, 3:40, 6:45, 9:45
Downton Abbey
12:50, 3:45, 6:50, 9:40
Rambo: Last Blood
1:45, 4:10, 7:00, 9:35
Dream Girl
5:20, 8:50
Hustlers
1:40, 4:30, 7:20, 10:00
It Chapter Two
1:00, 5:10, 9:00
Angel Has Fallen
1:35, 4:20, 7:10, 9:55
Good Boys
12:45, 3:00, 5:15, 7:30, 9:50
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
12:35, 3:10, 5:40, 8:10
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
12:25, 3:20, 6:20, 9:25
Westown Movies
150 Commerce Drive
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-2436
Joker
11:00, 12:30, 1:30, 2:00, 2:45, 3:30, 4:30, 5:15, 6:30, 7:30, 8:15, 9:00, 9:30, 10:15
Joker GTX
1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 10:00
Low Tide
11:05, 12:55
Abominable
11:15, 1:40, 4:15, 6:40, 9:40
Ad Astra
11:30, 2:10, 4:45, 7:35, 10:10
Downton Abbey
11:10, 1:45, 4:25, 7:10, 9:50
Rambo: Last Blood
12:10, 2:50, 5:20, 7:45, 10:05
Hustlers
11:45, 3:15, 7:20, 9:45
It Chapter Two
10:55, 2:30, 6:10, 9:15
Clue
12:50, 6:50
My Soul To Keep
9:55
Santa Fake
2:55, 7:25
