At the movies stock logo
CREATIVE COMMONS

Plaza Cinema 17

1100 Peoples Plaza

Newark, DE 19702

(302) 834-8515

Joker

12:30, 1:15, 2:00, 3:30, 4:15, 5:00, 6:30, 7:15, 8:00, 9:30, 10:15

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (in Telugu)

2:10, 5:50, 9:20

War

1:50, 5:30, 9:15

Abominable 3D

9:10

Abominable

1:30, 4:00, 6:40

Judy

1:20, 2:00, 4:25, 7:25, 10:15

Ad Astra

12:40, 3:40, 6:45, 9:45

Downton Abbey

12:50, 3:45, 6:50, 9:40

Rambo: Last Blood

1:45, 4:10, 7:00, 9:35

Dream Girl

5:20, 8:50

Hustlers

1:40, 4:30, 7:20, 10:00

It Chapter Two

1:00, 5:10, 9:00

Angel Has Fallen

1:35, 4:20, 7:10, 9:55

Good Boys

12:45, 3:00, 5:15, 7:30, 9:50

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

12:35, 3:10, 5:40, 8:10

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

12:25, 3:20, 6:20, 9:25

Westown Movies

150 Commerce Drive

Middletown, DE 19709

(302) 378-2436

Joker

11:00, 12:30, 1:30, 2:00, 2:45, 3:30, 4:30, 5:15, 6:30, 7:30, 8:15, 9:00, 9:30, 10:15

Joker GTX

1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 10:00

Low Tide

11:05, 12:55

Abominable

11:15, 1:40, 4:15, 6:40, 9:40

Ad Astra

11:30, 2:10, 4:45, 7:35, 10:10

Downton Abbey

11:10, 1:45, 4:25, 7:10, 9:50

Rambo: Last Blood

12:10, 2:50, 5:20, 7:45, 10:05

Hustlers

11:45, 3:15, 7:20, 9:45

It Chapter Two

10:55, 2:30, 6:10, 9:15

Clue

12:50, 6:50

My Soul To Keep

9:55

Santa Fake

2:55, 7:25

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.