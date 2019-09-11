Plaza Cinema 17
1100 Peoples Plaza
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 834-8515
Chhichhore
12:25, 3:30, 6:40, 9:45
It Chapter Two
12:00, 1:00, 2:00, 3:00, 4:00, 5:00, 6:00, 7:00, 8:00, 9:00, 9:30, 10:00
Don’t Let Go
12:30, 1:40, 4:30, 7:20, 9:50
Saaho (in Hindi)
1:50, 6:20, 9:50
Spider-Man: Far From Home — Extended Cut
12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:15
Angel Has Fallen
1:30, 4:40, 7:50, 10:10
Overcomer
12:45, 3:40, 6:30, 9:10
Ready Or Not
4:50, 7:15
Good Boys
12:35, 2:50, 5:20, 7:40, 9:55
The Angry Birds Movie 2
12:15, 2:40, 5:05, 7:30
Dora And The Lost City Of Gold
1:10, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
12:15, 2:45, 5:15, 7:45, 10:15
The Peanut Butter Falcon
12:05, 2:30
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
1:20, 4:15, 7:10, 10:05
The Lion King
12:20, 3:20, 6:15, 9:40
Westown Movies
150 Commerce Drive
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-2436
Hex
11:25
It Chapter Two
11:20, 12:00, 12:40, 1:20, 1:40, 3:40, 4:40, 5:20, 6:10, 7:20, 8:40, 9:20, 10:00
It Chapter Two GTX
10:40, 2:40, 6:40, 10:20
Night Hunter
11:00, 1:05
Angel Has Fallen
11:40, 2:10, 4:50, 7:30, 10:10
Overcomer
11:10, 1:45, 4:30, 7:20, 9:50
Good Boys
11:05, 1:15, 3:35, 5:45, 8:00, 10:15
The Peanut Butter Falcon
10:50, 3:15, 5:35, 7:50, 10:05
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
10:45, 1:25, 4:10, 7:00, 9:55
The Lion King
10:55, 1:35, 4:15, 6:50, 9:30
The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers
2:45, 7:30
