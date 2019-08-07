Elkton, MD (21921)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.