Plaza Cinema 17
1100 Peoples Plaza
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 834-8515
Ready Or Not
12:10, 2:40, 5:10, 7:45, 10:20
47 Meters Down:
Uncaged
12:30, 2:50, 5:20, 7:40, 10:10
Blinded By The Light
12:20, 3:20, 6:50, 9:45
Good Boys
12:30, 3:00, 5:30, 8:00, 10:20
Where’d You Go
Bernadette
12:15, 3:10, 6:20, 9:10
The Angry Birds Movie 2 3D
9:00
The Angry Birds Movie 2
10:30, 12:10, 1:30, 4:00, 6:30
Brian Banks
10:50, 1:20, 3:45, 6:15, 8:50
Dora And The Lost City Of Gold
10:30, 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:30, 10:00
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
11:55, 2:35, 5:10, 7:50, 10:30
The Art Of Racing In The Rain
1:10, 3:50, 7:00, 9:40
The Kitchen
11:40, 2:15, 4:45, 7:15, 10:15
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
1:00, 2:45, 4:20, 6:10, 7:20, 9:15, 10:20
The Farewell
10:40, 1:10, 3:50, 6:40, 9:20
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
1:00, 4:30, 8:10
The Lion King
12:45, 3:30, 6:45, 9:30
Spider-Man: Far From Home
7:10, 10:05
Toy Story 4
11:30, 2:00, 4:30
Westown Movies
150 Commerce Drive
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-2436
Ready Or Not
10:15, 1:00, 3:20, 5:30, 7:40, 9:55
47 Meters Down:
Uncaged
10:00, 12:10, 2:30, 4:40, 7:00, 9:10
Alien Invasion
10:15
Blinded By the Light
10:05, 1:50, 4:30, 7:25, 10:00
Good Boys
11:00, 1:10, 3:30, 5:45, 8:00
Where’d You Go
Bernadette
10:45, 1:20, 3:40, 6:30, 8:50
The Angry Birds Movie 2
10:40, 12:25, 2:40, 5:00, 7:20, 9:40
Dora And The Lost City Of Gold
12:20, 2:35, 4:50, 7:15
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
2:20, 5:10, 7:40, 10:10
The Art Of Racing In The Rain
10:50, 1:40, 4:10, 6:40, 9:20
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
10:30, 12:30, 3:50, 6:45, 9:35
The Lion King
10:20, 1:00, 4:00, 6:50, 9:30
How To Train Your
Dragon: The Hidden World
10:00, 10:30
The Big Lebowski
12:50, 6:50
