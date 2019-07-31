Plaza Cinema 17
1100 Peoples Plaza
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 834-8515
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
10:45, 12:15, 2:15, 3:45, 5:45, 7:15, 9:15, 10:00
The Lion King 3D
11:30, 1:30, 2:30, 4:30, 5:30, 7:30, 8:30, 10:20
The Lion King
11:00, 12:00, 12:30, 1:00, 2:00, 3:00, 3:30, 4:00, 5:00, 6:00, 6:30, 7:00, 8:00, 9:00, 9:30, 10:00
Crawl
12:10, 2:40, 5:10, 8:10, 10:45
Stuber
12:30, 2:45, 5:05, 7:35, 10:45
Super 30
11:20, 2:50, 6:10, 9:40
Spider-Man: Far From Home
10:50, 11:45, 1:45, 3:10, 4:45, 6:40, 7:50, 9:50, 10:30
Yesterday
11:15, 2:10, 4:55, 7:40, 10:25
Toy Story 4
11:10, 1:50, 4:20, 6:50, 9:20
The Secret Life of Pets 2
11:50, 2:05, 4:10, 6:45, 9:05
Aladdin
12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:10
Westown Movies
150 Commerce Drive
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-2436
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
10:25, 11:15, 1:50, 2:45, 5:20, 6:20, 7:30, 8:50, 9:50
See You Soon
9:55
Above The Shadows
9:50, 10:15
Iron Sky: The Coming Race
10:30
The Lion King 3D
2:30, 5:00, 8:00
The Lion King GTX
10:00, 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 10:00
The Lion King
11:00, 12:45, 1:45, 3:00, 3:30, 4:30, 5:45, 6:30, 7:20, 8:30, 9:15, 10:10
Crawl
12:05, 2:05, 4:05, 6:10, 8:15, 10:20
Stuber
5:15
Spider-Man: Far From Home
10:10, 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 10:05
Yesterday
12:15
Toy Story 4
10:05, 11:45, 3:45, 7:35, 9:25
The Secret Life of Pets 2
2:50
Aladdin
11:30, 2:15, 4:50
The Emoji Movie
10:00, 10:30
Back To The Future
12:50, 6:50
