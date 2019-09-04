Plaza Cinema 17
1100 Peoples Plaza
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 834-8515
Don’t Let Go
12:05, 2:40, 5:15, 7:50, 10:30
Killerman
12:10, 4:15, 7:05, 10:20
Midsommar Director’s Cut
9:15
Saaho (in Hindi)
12:30, 2:20
Saaho (in Telugu)
6:00, 9:45
Spider-Man: Far From Home — Extended Cut
7:10, 9:50
Angel Has Fallen
1:15, 4:20, 7:20, 10:15
Overcomer
1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:55
Ready Or Not
1:20, 3:55, 6:35, 9:10
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
7:15, 9:40
Blinded By The Light
6:10, 9:00
Good Boys
11:50, 2:50, 5:25, 8:00, 10:25
The Angry Birds Movie 2
12:00, 2:10, 4:40
After The Wedding
1:05, 3:50, 6:45, 9:35
Dora And The Lost City Of Gold
1:10, 3:40
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
1:25, 4:30, 7:30, 10:05
The Art Of Racing In The Rain
1:35, 4:25
The Peanut Butter Falcon
1:30, 4:10, 6:50, 9:20
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
12:15, 3:20, 6:20, 9:30
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
12:55, 3:00, 6:25, 10:00
The Lion King
12:45, 3:45, 6:30, 9:25
Toy Story 4
11:55, 4:05, 6:40
Westown Movies
150 Commerce Drive
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-2436
Bennett’s War
10:10, 12:20, 4:00, 6:20, 9:30
Itsy Bitsy
9:55
Spider In The Web
10:05
Spider Man: Far From Home — Extended Cut
12:40, 9:40
Angel Has Fallen
12:10, 7:20, 10:00
Angel Has Fallen GTX
10:00, 3:45, 6:50
Overcomer
10:20, 1:00, 3:50, 6:40, 9:10
Ready Or Not
11:00, 1:30, 3:35, 5:40, 7:50, 10:10
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
10:10, 2:50
Blinded By the Light
2:45
Good Boys
10:50, 1:10, 3:30, 5:45, 8:00, 10:15
The Angry Birds Movie 2
10:25, 5:00
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
11:40, 2:10, 5:10, 7:40, 10:05
The Art Of Racing In The Rain
12:50
The Peanut Butter Falcon
10:10, 12:25, 2:40, 4:55, 7:10, 9:20
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
10:10, 1:05, 4:10, 7:00, 9:50
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
6:10
The Lion King
10:40, 1:05, 3:20, 7:30, 8:40
Toy Story 4
12:20, 5:15
The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring
2:45, 7:30
