Plaza Cinema 17

1100 Peoples Plaza

Newark, DE 19702

(302) 834-8515

Don’t Let Go

12:05, 2:40, 5:15, 7:50, 10:30

Killerman

12:10, 4:15, 7:05, 10:20

Midsommar Director’s Cut

9:15

Saaho (in Hindi)

12:30, 2:20

Saaho (in Telugu)

6:00, 9:45

Spider-Man: Far From Home — Extended Cut

7:10, 9:50

Angel Has Fallen

1:15, 4:20, 7:20, 10:15

Overcomer

1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:55

Ready Or Not

1:20, 3:55, 6:35, 9:10

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

7:15, 9:40

Blinded By The Light

6:10, 9:00

Good Boys

11:50, 2:50, 5:25, 8:00, 10:25

The Angry Birds Movie 2

12:00, 2:10, 4:40

After The Wedding

1:05, 3:50, 6:45, 9:35

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold

1:10, 3:40

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

1:25, 4:30, 7:30, 10:05

The Art Of Racing In The Rain

1:35, 4:25

The Peanut Butter Falcon

1:30, 4:10, 6:50, 9:20

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

12:15, 3:20, 6:20, 9:30

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

12:55, 3:00, 6:25, 10:00

The Lion King

12:45, 3:45, 6:30, 9:25

Toy Story 4

11:55, 4:05, 6:40

Westown Movies

150 Commerce Drive

Middletown, DE 19709

(302) 378-2436

Bennett’s War

10:10, 12:20, 4:00, 6:20, 9:30

Itsy Bitsy

9:55

Spider In The Web

10:05

Spider Man: Far From Home — Extended Cut

12:40, 9:40

Angel Has Fallen

12:10, 7:20, 10:00

Angel Has Fallen GTX

10:00, 3:45, 6:50

Overcomer

10:20, 1:00, 3:50, 6:40, 9:10

Ready Or Not

11:00, 1:30, 3:35, 5:40, 7:50, 10:10

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

10:10, 2:50

Blinded By the Light

2:45

Good Boys

10:50, 1:10, 3:30, 5:45, 8:00, 10:15

The Angry Birds Movie 2

10:25, 5:00

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

11:40, 2:10, 5:10, 7:40, 10:05

The Art Of Racing In The Rain

12:50

The Peanut Butter Falcon

10:10, 12:25, 2:40, 4:55, 7:10, 9:20

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

10:10, 1:05, 4:10, 7:00, 9:50

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

6:10

The Lion King

10:40, 1:05, 3:20, 7:30, 8:40

Toy Story 4

12:20, 5:15

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring

2:45, 7:30

