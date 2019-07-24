Plaza Cinema 17
1100 Peoples Plaza
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 834-8515
The Lion King 3D
10:30, 12:30, 1:30, 3:30, 4:30, 5:30, 6:30, 7:30, 9:30, 10:30
The Lion King
10:00, 11:00, 11:30, 12:10, 1:00, 2:00, 2:40, 3:00, 4:00, 5:00, 6:00, 7:00, 8:00, 8:30, 9:00, 10:00
Crawl
10:25, 12:45, 3:05, 5:20, 7:50, 10:40
Stuber
12:20, 2:20, 4:50, 7:20, 9:55
Super 30
11:00, 2:40, 6:15, 9:40
Midsommar
9:50
Spider-Man: Far From Home
10:15, 12:20, 1:15, 3:20, 4:40, 6:20, 7:40, 9:15, 10:20
Yesterday
10:35, 1:20, 4:10, 7:10, 10:10
Annabelle Comes Home
12:40, 3:10, 5:35, 8:05, 10:35
Toy Story 4
11:10, 1:45, 4:15, 6:45, 9:45
The Secret Life of Pets 2
10;45, 12:50, 2:55, 5:10, 7:15, 10:05
Aladdin
10:05, 12:55, 3:50, 6:50
Avengers: Endgame
10:20, 2:20, 6:10, 9:20
Westown Movies
150 Commerce Drive
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-2436
Iron Sky: The Coming Race
10:30
The Lion King 3D
10:40, 1:40, 4:40, 7:40
The Lion King GTX
10:00, 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 10:00
The Lion King
11:30, 1:10, 1:20, 2:30, 3:40, 3:45, 4:20, 5:30, 6:20, 6:40, 7:20, 8:30, 9:20, 10:15
Crawl
9:55, 12:00, 2:00, 4:05, 6:10, 10:20
Stuber
10:35, 3:55, 8:15, 10:05
Spider-Man: Far From Home
10:10, 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:30, 10:10
Yesterday
12:45
Annabelle Comes Home
6:45, 9:45
Toy Story 4
10:05, 12:30, 2:45, 5:10, 7:30, 9:10
The Secret Life of Pets 2
3:50
Aladdin
12:55, 3:45, 6:30, 9:15
Peter Rabbit
10:00, 10:30
The Matrix
12:50, 6:50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.