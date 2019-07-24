At the movies stock logo
Plaza Cinema 17

1100 Peoples Plaza

Newark, DE 19702

(302) 834-8515

The Lion King 3D

10:30, 12:30, 1:30, 3:30, 4:30, 5:30, 6:30, 7:30, 9:30, 10:30

The Lion King

10:00, 11:00, 11:30, 12:10, 1:00, 2:00, 2:40, 3:00, 4:00, 5:00, 6:00, 7:00, 8:00, 8:30, 9:00, 10:00

Crawl

10:25, 12:45, 3:05, 5:20, 7:50, 10:40

Stuber

12:20, 2:20, 4:50, 7:20, 9:55

Super 30

11:00, 2:40, 6:15, 9:40

Midsommar

9:50

Spider-Man: Far From Home

10:15, 12:20, 1:15, 3:20, 4:40, 6:20, 7:40, 9:15, 10:20

Yesterday

10:35, 1:20, 4:10, 7:10, 10:10

Annabelle Comes Home

12:40, 3:10, 5:35, 8:05, 10:35

Toy Story 4

11:10, 1:45, 4:15, 6:45, 9:45

The Secret Life of Pets 2

10;45, 12:50, 2:55, 5:10, 7:15, 10:05

Aladdin

10:05, 12:55, 3:50, 6:50

Avengers: Endgame

10:20, 2:20, 6:10, 9:20

Westown Movies

150 Commerce Drive

Middletown, DE 19709

(302) 378-2436

Iron Sky: The Coming Race

10:30

The Lion King 3D

10:40, 1:40, 4:40, 7:40

The Lion King GTX

10:00, 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 10:00

The Lion King

11:30, 1:10, 1:20, 2:30, 3:40, 3:45, 4:20, 5:30, 6:20, 6:40, 7:20, 8:30, 9:20, 10:15

Crawl

9:55, 12:00, 2:00, 4:05, 6:10, 10:20

Stuber

10:35, 3:55, 8:15, 10:05

Spider-Man: Far From Home

10:10, 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:30, 10:10

Yesterday

12:45

Annabelle Comes Home

6:45, 9:45

Toy Story 4

10:05, 12:30, 2:45, 5:10, 7:30, 9:10

The Secret Life of Pets 2

3:50

Aladdin

12:55, 3:45, 6:30, 9:15

Peter Rabbit

10:00, 10:30

The Matrix

12:50, 6:50

