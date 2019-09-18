At the movies stock logo
Plaza Cinema 17

1100 Peoples Plaza

Newark, DE 19702

(302) 834-8515

Dream Girl

12:35, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Hustlers

1:45, 4:50, 7:40, 10:20

The Goldfinch

12:05, 3:25, 6:45, 10:05

Chhichhore

11:55, 3:10, 6:20, 9:50

It Chapter Two

12:00, 12:45, 1:30, 2:15, 3:45, 4:30, 5:15, 6:00, 7:30, 8:15, 9:00, 10:00

Don’t Let Go

1:15, 4:10, 6:50, 9:25

Angel Has Fallen

1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 10:10

Overcomer

12:15, 3:20, 6:30, 9:30

Good Boys

12:30, 3:00, 5:30, 8:00, 10:15

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold

1:00, 3:30, 6:10, 8:45

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

12:10, 2:40, 5:10, 7:50, 10:20

The Peanut Butter Falcon

12:00, 2:20, 4:40, 7:10, 9:45

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

12:55, 4:00, 7:00, 9:55

The Lion King

12:50, 3:50, 6:35, 9:20

Westown Movies

150 Commerce Drive

Middletown, DE 19709

(302) 378-2436

3 Days With Dad

11:40, 1:55

Can You Keep A Secret

4:00

Hustlers

11:00, 11:30, 2:00, 4:35, 7:10, 9:45, 10:05

The Goldfinch

12:20, 3:30, 6:50, 9:55

It Chapter Two

12:00, 1:40, 3:40, 6:40, 7:30, 8:45

It Chapter Two GTX

11:05, 2:40, 6:20, 10:00

Angel Has Fallen

11:25, 2:15, 5:00, 7:40, 10:15

Overcomer

11:10, 1:45, 4:30, 7:20, 9:50

Good Boys

12:10, 2:20, 4:40, 7:05, 9:20

The Peanut Butter Falcon

11:50, 2:05

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

4:20, 7:15, 10:10

The Lion King

11:15, 1:50, 4:25, 7:00, 9:35

D-Day

6:10

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King

1:30, 7:00

