Plaza Cinema 17
1100 Peoples Plaza
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 834-8515
Dream Girl
12:35, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40
Hustlers
1:45, 4:50, 7:40, 10:20
The Goldfinch
12:05, 3:25, 6:45, 10:05
Chhichhore
11:55, 3:10, 6:20, 9:50
It Chapter Two
12:00, 12:45, 1:30, 2:15, 3:45, 4:30, 5:15, 6:00, 7:30, 8:15, 9:00, 10:00
Don’t Let Go
1:15, 4:10, 6:50, 9:25
Angel Has Fallen
1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 10:10
Overcomer
12:15, 3:20, 6:30, 9:30
Good Boys
12:30, 3:00, 5:30, 8:00, 10:15
Dora And The Lost City Of Gold
1:00, 3:30, 6:10, 8:45
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
12:10, 2:40, 5:10, 7:50, 10:20
The Peanut Butter Falcon
12:00, 2:20, 4:40, 7:10, 9:45
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
12:55, 4:00, 7:00, 9:55
The Lion King
12:50, 3:50, 6:35, 9:20
Westown Movies
150 Commerce Drive
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-2436
3 Days With Dad
11:40, 1:55
Can You Keep A Secret
4:00
Hustlers
11:00, 11:30, 2:00, 4:35, 7:10, 9:45, 10:05
The Goldfinch
12:20, 3:30, 6:50, 9:55
It Chapter Two
12:00, 1:40, 3:40, 6:40, 7:30, 8:45
It Chapter Two GTX
11:05, 2:40, 6:20, 10:00
Angel Has Fallen
11:25, 2:15, 5:00, 7:40, 10:15
Overcomer
11:10, 1:45, 4:30, 7:20, 9:50
Good Boys
12:10, 2:20, 4:40, 7:05, 9:20
The Peanut Butter Falcon
11:50, 2:05
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
4:20, 7:15, 10:10
The Lion King
11:15, 1:50, 4:25, 7:00, 9:35
D-Day
6:10
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King
1:30, 7:00
