At the movies stock logo
CREATIVE COMMONS

Plaza Cinema 17

1100 Peoples Plaza

Newark, DE 19702

(302) 834-8515

The Angry Birds Movie 2

11:00, 1:30, 6:30

The Angry Birds Movie 2 3D

4:00, 9:00

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

12:15, 1:20, 3:15, 4:20, 6:15, 7:20, 9:30, 10:20

The Lion King

12:00, 1:00, 2:00, 3:00, 4:00, 6:00, 9:00

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

11:15, 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45,

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

11:50, 2:30, 5:10, 7:50, 10:30

The Art of Racing in the Rain

10:40, 12:45, 3:40, 6:45, 9:30

The Kitchen

11:55, 2:40, 5:10, 7:45, 10:15

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

12:20, 3:50, 6:20, 7:40, 9:50

Toy Story 4

12:50, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50

Spider-Man: Far From Home

12:30, 1:30, 3:30, 4:30, 6:50, 7:30, 10:10

Brian Banks

1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:55

Crawl

8:05, 10:30

Aladdin

12:35, 3:45, 6:40, 9:35

Kung Fu Panda 3

10:00

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

10:00

Westown Movies

150 Commerce Drive

Middletown, DE 19709

(302) 378-2436

The Angry Birds Movie 2

10:20, 12:35, 2:50, 5:05, 7:25, 9:45

Brian Banks

11:15, 2:00, 4:30, 7:00, 9:20

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold

10:05, 12:20, 2:35, 4:50, 7:15, 9:40

Rapid Eye Movement

10:05

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

2:30, 5:00, 7:40, 10:15

The Art Of Racing In The Rain

10:50, 1:40, 4:10, 6:45, 9:15

The Kitchen

10:45, 1:20, 3:50, 6:30, 9:00

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

10:25, 1:30, 4:20, 7:20, 10:10

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw GTX

3:30, 6:40, 9:40

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

10:15, 3:20, 6:20, 9:50

The Lion King

10:10, 1:10, 4:00, 6:45, 9:35

The Lion King GTX

10:00, 12:40

Spider-Man: Far From Home

1:15, 4:15, 7:10

Toy Story 4

1:35, 3:55, 9:20

Uglydolls

10:00, 10:30

Big Trouble In Little China

12:50, 6:50

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.