Plaza Cinema 17
1100 Peoples Plaza
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 834-8515
The Angry Birds Movie 2
11:00, 1:30, 6:30
The Angry Birds Movie 2 3D
4:00, 9:00
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
12:15, 1:20, 3:15, 4:20, 6:15, 7:20, 9:30, 10:20
The Lion King
12:00, 1:00, 2:00, 3:00, 4:00, 6:00, 9:00
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
11:15, 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45,
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
11:50, 2:30, 5:10, 7:50, 10:30
The Art of Racing in the Rain
10:40, 12:45, 3:40, 6:45, 9:30
The Kitchen
11:55, 2:40, 5:10, 7:45, 10:15
Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
12:20, 3:50, 6:20, 7:40, 9:50
Toy Story 4
12:50, 3:10, 6:10, 8:50
Spider-Man: Far From Home
12:30, 1:30, 3:30, 4:30, 6:50, 7:30, 10:10
Brian Banks
1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:55
Crawl
8:05, 10:30
Aladdin
12:35, 3:45, 6:40, 9:35
Kung Fu Panda 3
10:00
The LEGO Ninjago Movie
10:00
Westown Movies
150 Commerce Drive
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-2436
The Angry Birds Movie 2
10:20, 12:35, 2:50, 5:05, 7:25, 9:45
Brian Banks
11:15, 2:00, 4:30, 7:00, 9:20
Dora And The Lost City Of Gold
10:05, 12:20, 2:35, 4:50, 7:15, 9:40
Rapid Eye Movement
10:05
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
2:30, 5:00, 7:40, 10:15
The Art Of Racing In The Rain
10:50, 1:40, 4:10, 6:45, 9:15
The Kitchen
10:45, 1:20, 3:50, 6:30, 9:00
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
10:25, 1:30, 4:20, 7:20, 10:10
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw GTX
3:30, 6:40, 9:40
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
10:15, 3:20, 6:20, 9:50
The Lion King
10:10, 1:10, 4:00, 6:45, 9:35
The Lion King GTX
10:00, 12:40
Spider-Man: Far From Home
1:15, 4:15, 7:10
Toy Story 4
1:35, 3:55, 9:20
Uglydolls
10:00, 10:30
Big Trouble In Little China
12:50, 6:50
