FALLSTON — The Birdland Caravan rolled through the region this weekend. Instead of hosting its usual FanFest, the Baltimore Orioles broke up into smaller groups to make stops across the area.
On Friday, top prospect Adley Rutschman and outfielder Cedric Mullins, along with coaches Tim Cossins and Fredi Gonzalex, visited Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary in Aberdeen before heading to the Humane Society of Harford County.
“So far, I'm having a great time. Definitely just wanted to make a great experience for them. Trying to teach them simple life lesson – team work was the main focus,” Mullins said of the school visit. “I'm more of a dog person. I'm disappointed I didn't get to pet any of them, but it is what it is. I hope that they all find a nice home.”
Mullins said he owns a miniature doberman and his girlfriend also has three dogs of her own.
He and Rutschman, baseball's No. 1-overall draft pick a year ago, filled Kongs with peanut butter and made pupsicles.
“I literally was knuckle deep in peanut butter. I enjoyed every second of it,” Mullins said.
Pitchers and catchers reported to spring training in Sarasota, Florida on Tuesday. When Mullins joins his teammates, he will be looking to move past a disappointing 2019 season.
Mullins was Baltimore's Opening Day starter in center field, but was soon sent down to Triple A after batting .094 to start the year. More struggles led to his demotion Double A Bowie.
“The offseason was busy, coming off of what was last year. I just wanted to put in a lot of quality work and just continue to get better. Now, I'm ready to get spring training started,” Mullins said. “There were a few physical changes to my swing that I had to try to get more comfortable with. That fell in place pretty quick. It was just a matter of getting the reps.”
