Youth Yoga Summer Camp
Cecil County Parks and Recreation will host a Youth Yoga Summer Camp. The camp will run for two weeks from July 19-30, Monday-Friday from 10-2 at the Cecil Arena. Open to ages 7-12. Participants will learn new mindfulness exercises and work their way through an array of wonderful, beginners’ asanas. Participants will also have a daily yoga story time which will be incorporated into everyone’s asana time. Each day there will be craft time and lunch time. Please do not forget to pack your lunch and yoga mat each day. The cost of this camp is $150. ** For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Puppy Fun Run
Pick up a leash, and call your furry best friend, and head on over to CCPR first ever Puppy Fun Run on Saturday September 25th. Furry friends of all ages are welcome. Check -in for this event will occur from 8:30am to 9:00am. The fun run will start at 9:05am sharp! This event will run until 11:00am to ensure there is enough time for everyone to finish their optional 1-to-3-mile run/walk around the Calvert Park paved trail. Registration is only $15. With this, you get a matching T-Shirt (for yourself) and a Bandana (for your Furry Friend). **Keep in mind that the person who registers for this event will get the T-Shirt for themselves, and a matching bandana for their Furry Friend. ** For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125. *First 100 registrants will receive one T-Shirt for themselves, and one Bandana for their Furry Friend.
July Virtual 5k Run
Join our first ever virtual 5k Run! Throw on your running or walking shoes and step outside to complete our Virtual (3.1 miles) Run in July. Track your run by using phone applications such as MapMyRun, Apple Workout, and more! Once you are registered, you have from July 1st to August 2nd to complete the 5k run. Registration is free for this event, and upon completion you will receive a signed virtual certificate of completion. ** For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Cecil Wolfpack Football & Cheer
The season for Cecil Wolfpack is right around the corner! Cecil Wolfpack Football & Cheer includes Competition Cheer, 4&5y Flag Football, 6-7 Clinic Tackle, and 8-14y Competitive Tackle Football. The cost for flag football is $60, the cost for cheer is $150, and the cost for tackle football is $175. For in-person registration please visit the Cecil Arena on June 13th from 12-4 pm (min $50 due at registration). You can also register online or by phone, by visiting cecilrec.recdesk.com or calling 410-656-5125.
Tennis
One-on-one Tennis lessons are now available at the Rising Sun Community Center Tennis Courts. These lessons are taught by professional instructor Terry Tallman. Call 410-656-5125 to schedule one-on-one lessons or visit cecilrec.recdesk.com to register for our upcoming Summer Tennis Camps.
