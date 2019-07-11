RISING SUN—The pitching duo of Kyle Hyre and Dallas Brooks were in complete control during Rising Sun’s District 5 Major Baseball tournament game against Havre de Grace Tuesday evening.
The duo combined for 18 strikeouts and held Havre de Grace to just two hits, and Rising Sun’s offense scratched out three runs to earn a 3-0 victory at Rising Sun Little League and advance to the winner’s bracket final.
“The whole team did great. Kyle did amazing. He mixed up his pitches. Both catchers did amazing. Eighteen strikeouts on 82 pitches is awesome,” Rising Sun manager Bernie Van Bergen said. “Dallas came in and threw nothing but heat and was unhittable. It was great.”
Hyre was the starting pitcher and gave up one hit over four innings of work, striking out a dozen.
“I felt good. My off-speed pitches and my high fastball were my most effective pitches,” Hyre said. “My game plan was to get through the first two innings with zero runs and get them off their game.”
Brooks came in the fifth inning and proved just as effective as Hyre, striking out six of the seven batters he faced and allowing just one hit to pick up the save.
Rising Sun’s offense provided its power arms with the run support it needed.
The host squad took the lead in the bottom of the first inning with a run when Brooks scored on a line-drive double that raced all the way to left-center field.
It was not until the fourth inning that another run scored when Rising Sun crossed the plate twice. Brooks started the mini-rally with a double to left, stole third and scored on an errant throw, while Zachary Van Dyke, pinch running for Steppe, scored the second run of the frame when he stole home on the back end of a double steal.
“The last three weeks, we have been working on hitting fast pitching, hitting off-speed pitching and working all kinds of different plays on the field,” Van Bergen said of how Rising Sun was able to play so well against Havre de Grace. “Every one of the boys knows their spot, whether its hitting today and field tomorrow, or doing both and doing hitting and fielding every game.”
Wednesday
Senior Baseball State Tournament
at Chesapeake City L.L.
Rising Sun 11, West Salisbury 3
Rising Sun advances to face Caroline Little League in a must-win championship game at 5:30 p.m. Friday. A victory for the Cecil County squad would result in an “if game” at 7:30 p.m.
