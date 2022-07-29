Coach Kiersten Comer, a former Wilmington University player and current assistant coach at Adelphi University, gives a couple batting pointers to an attendee at the Pop’s Culture Softball clinic last Sunday in Rising Sun.
Coach Kiersten Comer, a former Wilmington University player and current assistant coach at Adelphi University, gives a couple batting pointers to an attendee at the Pop’s Culture Softball clinic last Sunday in Rising Sun.
Perryville native Emma Ritter, an All-American member of the Virginia Tech softball team, gives Pop’s Culture Softball clinic attendees some tips at the clinic held last Sunday in Rising Sun.
Former teammates Molly Dill and Kaitlyn Stewart take a moment in between drills at the Pop’s Culture Softball clinics held Sunday in Rising Sun.
Malea Ferdinando, a Rising Sun High School player, catches a ball during a drill at the Pop’s Culture Softball clinic held last Sunday in Rising Sun.
RISING SUN — By the time the third session of the day rolled around, even the coaches were starting to feel the heat as Pop Culture Softball hosted their first round of clinics for local athletes Sunday at the Cecil Community Center Park in Rising Sun.
Over 30 girls attended the three sessions, according to Molly Dill, one of the four coaches and the organizer of the clinics.
Dill, a Rising Sun High School grad who pitched at Wilmington University, was joined by three other coaches: North East High School grad and Dill’s former teammate Kaitlyn Stewart, Emma Ritter, a Perryville native and a rising junior outfielder on Virginia Tech’s softball team, and Kiersten Comer, an assistant coach at Adelphi University and Dill’s former teammate at WilmU.
The clinics focused on encouraging the attendees to focus on their skills and play with meaning.
“It’s not just getting reps for the sake of getting reps,” said Dill. “We’re doing it for a purpose.”
Dill continued that she wants the athletes at the clinics to learn how to play the game smarter, thinking about where they are on the field and what the right play is in each situation.
“The smarter you are, the more confident you are,” Dill said.
To that end, much of the coaches’ feedback focused on encouraging the players to be more communicative, as well as pausing to give small tips and tricks – such as how to position their feet and body over a base, or when to try for a double-play versus simply throwing out the batter.
The clinic’s attendees said that they were excited to work on their skills with coaches who had played — or are playing — in college, as many of the girls said they have aspirations to play in college themselves.
“I wanted to work with the college coaches,” said Jaden Pyle, 17, who plays for RSHS and the Delco Diamonds. “Emma [Ritter] is an outfielder for a good school and I wanted to work with her.”
Malea Ferdinando, 15, who also plays for RSHS and the Delaware Magic, was also excited to work with Ritter, but for a different reason.
“I wanted to work on hitting more,” said Ferdinando. “Especially with Emma because she’s my hitting coach.”
Ritter, who is fresh off of an All-American season at VT, said that she was happy to see the enthusiasm of the attendees.
“It’s awesome,” Ritter said. “This is the first year I’ve done lessons. Just seeing young girls who love softball is awesome.”
Ritter noted that Ferdinando’s father founded the church that Ritter and her family attend.
“Everybody knows everybody,” Ritter said.
According to Dill, Pop’s Culture Softball will be holding lessons for interested athletes in the coming weeks, and anyone interested in lessons can reach out to Dill at: 443-907-0827. She also said that there are plans for future clinics.
