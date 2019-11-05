On Sunday, November 3, Mount Aviat’s Varsity volleyball team took on Christ the Teacher at the St. E Center in the championship game for the Y1 Division. Each team won a game, which resulted in a tense third game tie-breaker. Mount Aviat rose to the challenge and won the third game to end their season as the Y1 Champions! The team includes Maddie Welch, Ava Martuscelli, Charley Fockler, Gracie Herron, Brynn Fassano, Carcie Brown, Emma Lowe, Ashley Strohmeier, Ava Poch, Erica Poch, and Izzy Olszewski. The team was led by Coaches Larry Ertle and Kim Strohmeier.
Not far away, both of Mount Aviat’s JV teams competed in the St. Mary Magdalen tournament at Springer. Both the JV Red and Yellow teams took 1st place in their divisions.
The JV Red team includes Madison Lovett, Ella Marsilii, Maddie Barlow, Katie Greenplate, Alyssa Giovanni, Phoebe Nichols, Reese Kirk, Grayson Kosc, and Emma Lucky. The team was led by Coaches Vera Greenplate, Lisa Giovanni, and Ed Murray.
The JV Yellow team includes Gianna Newth, Kendle Snyder, Delilah Summers, Katelyn Novak, Raegan Brown, Audrey DiPietro, Leah Klawitter, Caylee Moore, Tessa Palm, and Linden Summers. The team was led by Coaches Jennifer Palm and Josh Brown.
