ELKTON — The Elkton Youth Football Program has a golden ticket.
Elkton's players and coaches accepted just that on Tuesday night. Marc Boldurian, the national director for the Pro Football Hall of Fame National Youth Championship, was in attendance at Meadow Park to invite the different age groups to participate in the Northern Atlantic Regional in Valley Forge, Pa. from Nov. 28-Dec. 1.
“The community of Elkton is just a big blend. There's not one definite character. We have our mix from bottom to the top,” Elkton Youth Football program president Pro Taylor said. “The way we come together on the field was something [Boldurian] was really interested in. A lot of people want to see that and want to hear about that. We have coaches from different backgrounds, students from different backgrounds, but at the end of the day, it's all one community.”
Mike Bass, the program's 11U coach, learned of the honor as the same time as his players.
“I'm surprised and I'm just as happy as them. I couldn't be more happy for our organization and our community here in Elkton, Maryland,” he said. “It's incredible. I'm really excited for the kids to get an opportunity to show their talents on a national level. We're excited to go out there and play some football.”
Elkton's players will be competing for a chance to reach the National Youth Championship at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio – home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame – in December. All games in Canton will be televised or live streamed.
“To be one of 300 teams invited, that's pretty big,” Taylor said. “To be a feature program in the nation, that's a huge feat. That's because of the total dedication of our coaches and the student-athletes themselves.”
